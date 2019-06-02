Report: Anthony Davis, James Harden among names circling for Team USA's World Cup roster

We’re now less than three months from the first tip-off the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, and the 12-man United States roster might just be starting to come into focus.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein tweeted out a number of names that are either set to join Team USA in China this fall, or are at least significant possibilities.

Who will be on the Team USA World Cup roster?

As Stein reports, Team USA already has a commitment from Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker and strong additions that New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis would like to join the team as well.

The Houston Rockets’ James Harden is also reportedly expected to be part of the team, and there is also supposedly momentum for Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

And, of course, the team remains interested in presumptive top overall NBA draft pick Zion Williamson, who has precedent to join the team with Davis’ selection for the 2012 World Cup team.

So that right there could be nearly half the 12-man roster, if all five players are indeed on the team when their World Cup bid begins on Sept. 1. And that would still be an explosive amount of talent, not to mention some intrigue for the NBA world.

Whoever ends up on Team USA, expect them to be a heavy favorite in China. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

We all know what’s happening with Davis and the Pelicans right now, and he could either be playing his first serious games with Williamson before kicking off their first season together, or we could be getting a small taste of the Pelicans just missed out on. Walker is one of the key NBA free agents this season, and Harden might have just taken sole position as the NBA’s best scorer. And the whole team will be coached by Gregg Popovich.

Training camp is set to kick off in early August.

