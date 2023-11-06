Team USA defeats Lady Vols in exhibition game

Team USA defeated No. 12 Tennessee, 95-59, Sunday in an exhibition game at Food City Center.

Team USA led, 52-31, at halftime.

Rickea Jackson (15) was the lone player to score 10-plus points for the Lady Vols.

Jillian Hollingshead scored eight points, while Tess Darby and Kaiya Wynn scored seven points each.

Team USA played the first of two exhibition contests against college basketball teams.

Team USA will play Duke on Nov. 12 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Tipoff is scheduled for noon EST. Former Lady Vol Kara Lawson serves as Duke’s head coach.

Jackie Young scored 13 points to lead Team USA against the Lady Vols.

PHOTOS: Kellie Harper through the years

Incredible experience tonight with @usabasketball #LadyVolNation — see y'all Tuesday night for the season opener! pic.twitter.com/fJJh0ALLAR — Lady Vols Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) November 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire