John Shuster, USA curling gets past Denmark to reach curling semifinals

The U.S. men’s curling team’s quest for a second straight gold medal is still alive.

John Shuster and Team USA snuck past Denmark 7-5 in their final round-robin match on Thursday in Beijing, which officially pushed them into the final playoff spot into the quarterfinals.

Team USA was just 4-4 in round robin play headed into Thursday’s match, and needed a win to advance. On paper, their chances to pull that off looked great. Denmark was just 1-7 in the Olympics before Thursday’s match, and had scored the fewest points at the Winter Olympics.

Thursday’s battle with Denmark, however, was much closer than many expected.

Denmark jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, though the Americans flipped that with a massive fourth end that added three points — which gave them a 5-2 lead.

They then pushed that to a 6-3 in the seventh and then picked up another. Though they gave up a pair of points to Denmark in the ninth, Shuster closed out the final end to give the United States the win and get them back into the semifinals.

Story continues

Though a 5-4 pool play record isn’t great, it is the same record the Americans had four years ago when they won a gold medal in PyeongChang.

With the win, Team USA will now take on top-seeded Great Britain in the semifinals later on Thursday night.