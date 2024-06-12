Team USA cricket roster: Who's on the team?
LONG ISLAND - The U.S. national cricket team has already made a dent in the hierarchy of the game by beating Pakistan last week at the Twenty20 World Cup.
Now the team is set to play against India on Wednesday on Long Island.
The Americans aren’t expected to win, but neither were they expected to beat Pakistan.
Similar to the match against Pakistan, the Americans will most likely have the crowd's support at the temporary Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
USA T20 Cricket World Cup roster:
Monank Patel (c)
Aaron Jones (vc)
Andries Gous
Corey Anderson
Ali Khan
Harmeet Singh
Jessy Singh
Milind Kumar
Nisarg Patel
Nitish Kumar
Noshtush Kenjige
Saurabh Netravalkar
Shadley van Schalkwyk
Steven Taylor
Shayan Jahangir
Gajanand Singh (reserve)
Juanoy Drysdale (reserve)
Yasir Mohammad (reserve)
The Associated Press contributed to this report.