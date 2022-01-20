Each team’s under the radar player for the divisional round of playoffs

Every NFL playoff team has a handful of stars, but the difference between advancing with a win and going home with a loss is so often razor-thin in the postseason, and sometimes it’s the under-the-radar players that make all the difference.

Who is going to make the big play when the All-Pro receiver is double covered? Who is going to help slow down the other’s team star running back? Who will step up in an important spot late in the game?

Here is each team’s under the radar player entering the NFL’s divisional round:

Tennessee Titans: DL Denico Autry

When it comes to the Titans’ defense, much of the attention has been on guys like Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry and Bud Dupree, which has led to Denico Autry flying under the radar outside of Nashville. But Autry deserves more attention. After finishing with nine sacks and providing an upgrade against the run, Autry has cemented himself as Tennessee’s best offseason acquisition. Autry is one-fourth of a vaunted front four that has played elite run defense and had success getting after the quarterback, and the former Indianapolis Colt has done damage both on the interior and off the edge. Autry, along with the other three, will be instrumental in beating the Bengals on Saturday, as Cincinnati sports a top-notch passing attack that must be met with a consistent pass-rush in order to have a chance to keep it in check. If the Bengals focus too much on stopping Landry and Simmons, Autry will capitalize and make life very difficult for Joe Burrow and Co.

— Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Kansas City Chiefs: S Juan Thornhill

When the Bills faced the Chiefs back in Week 5, Daniel Sorensen was still playing 100% of the snaps for Kansas City at the free safety position. He had some egregious errors against Buffalo, including several missed tackles and surrendering two long touchdown receptions in his coverage. The following week, the Chiefs benched Daniel Sorensen and began starting former 2019 second-round draft pick, Juan Thornhill. He’s been starting in place of Sorensen ever since and has proven to be a better athlete on the back end. He has better range, ball skills and he could quietly be the difference between a win or a loss for this team.

— Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

Buffalo Bills CB Levi Wallace

The Bills lost All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White all the way back on Thanksgiving Day. Still, Buffalo managed to finish on top of the NFL’s rankings in a few majority defensive categories, including points (17.0) and yards allowed (272.8) per game. There are two factors as to why. The Bills got excellent play from their two All-Pro safeties from this season in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Second, Buffalo only really faced one offense since White’s injury that was as good as their upcoming opponent in the Chiefs: the Buccaneers (who beat the Bills). If Buffalo is going to avoid a loss in Kansas City this postseason, Wallace has to step up in a huge way.

— Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

Cincinnati Bengals: DL D.J. Reader

Reader got a monster contract two offseasons ago and classifies as elite, yet isn’t much of a household name. It’s a shame, as he’s doing the dirty work in the heart of the defense to the tune of an 80.9 overall PFF grade. He’s a force against the run and one of the big reasons linebackers behind him have had breakout seasons and edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has lived up to his big-money contract. When he missed the second half of last season, everything fell apart. He’ll be a key cog against a Titans defense hoping Derrick Henry and a stable of backs can control the game and keep Joe Burrow off the field. One or two key stops influenced by Reader’s play could decide the game if the Cincinnati offense grabs a lead and forces Ryan Tannehill into a one-dimensional look.

— Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

Green Bay Packers: WR Allen Lazard

Lazard is not only important as a do-it-all blocker for the Packers run game, but he’s emerged as a legitimate No. 2 option in the passing game. Over the final five regular season games, Lazard caught 75 percent of his targets, averaged 10.4 yards per target and hauled in five touchdown passes. He set a career-high with eight touchdown catches. With Marquez Valdes-Scantling battling a back injury and Randall Cobb coming back from a significant core injury, Lazard will be counted on to provide impact for Aaron Rodgers behind top target Davante Adams. Last year, he caught the game-clinching touchdown pass in the Packers’ win over the Rams in the divisional round.

— Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Jordan Whitehead

The return of Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul was huge for the Tampa Bay defense in their wild-card win over the Eagles, but don’t overlook perhaps the most underrated player on this entire defense. Whitehead plays football like he has absolutely no clue that he’s only 5-10 and 198 pounds, and his combination of instincts, athleticism and physicality have only ever been overshadowed by injuries. At full strength, he’s one of the most versatile and dynamic defenders in the NFL, and a source of big-play energy for the Bucs. He may not steal the headlines like some of the bigger names on this defense, but his play will be vital if the Bucs want to make a repeat run at the Super Bowl.

— Luke Easterling, Bucs Wire

Los Angeles Rams: NT Greg Gaines

All of the attention on the Rams’ defensive front goes to Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd – and deservedly so. They’re all great players who can rush the passer and stuff the run. But Gaines has become one of the best nose tackles in football, taking over the starting role after Sebastian Joseph-Day got injured. He’s more than just a two-gap run-stuffer, showing his ability as a pass rusher with 4.5 sacks and 13 QB hits both of which are career-highs. He’s still great against the run, making four tackles for a loss this season, but he’s really improved as a pass rusher and creates mismatches with every center he faces.

— Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

San Francisco 49ers: CB Ambry Thomas

The 49ers pass rush is their star defensive unit, but their cornerback play will need to be very good against Aaron Rodgers and a Packers offense that can mitigate San Francisco’s defensive front with quick throws. That means some of the defensive play-making onus will fall on the rookie Thomas in his first-career matchup against Rodgers. It was a struggle for the third-round pick early in his tenure as a starter, but he’s improved significantly over the last three weeks. In games against the Texans, Rams and Cowboys, Thomas was targeted 11 times and allowed six catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. If Thomas can effectively guard Green Bay’s non-Davante Adams receivers it gives San Francisco’s defense a much better chance of getting stops when their pass rush isn’t getting home.

— Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

