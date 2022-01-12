Team-by-team statistical leaders for the 2021 NFL season

The 2021 NFL regular season is in the books.

But before we dive headlong into postseason analysis, it’s worth taking a moment to salute the statistical leaders from the league’s first 17-game schedule.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took advantage of the extra game to become the oldest player in NFL history to throw for at least 5,000 yards in a season, compiling a career-best 5,316 passing yards to lead the league at age 44.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards, far ahead of Cleveland Browns tailback Nick Chubb, who ranked second with 1,259.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp led the league with 1,947 receiving yards, falling just short of Calvin Johnson’s NFL record of 1,964.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt tied the NFL record with 22½ sacks, equaling Michael Strahan’s mark from 2001, and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun led the NFL with 192 tackles.

Finally, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs led the league with 11 interceptions, tying Everson Walls’ franchise record from 1981.

With all that in mind, Touchdown Wire commemorates the team 2021 season leaders in passing, rushing, receiving, tackling, sacks and interceptions for all 32 franchises below.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Kyler Murray – 3,787 yards

Rushing: James Conner – 752 yards

Receiving: Christian Kirk – 982 yards

Tackles: Jalen Thompson – 121

Sacks: Markus Golden – 11

Interceptions: Byron Murphy – 4

Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Passing: Matt Ryan – 3,968 yards

Rushing: Cordarrelle Patterson – 618 yards

Receiving: Kyle Pitts – 1,026 yards

Tackles: Foyesade Oluokun – 192

Sacks: Dante Fowler Jr. – 4½

Interceptions: Foyesade Oluokun, A.J. Terrell – 3

Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Lamar Jackson – 2,882 yards

Rushing: Lamar Jackson – 767 yards

Receiving: Mark Andrews – 1,361 yards

Tackles: Patrick Queen – 97

Sacks: Tyus Bowser – 7

Interceptions: Anthony Averett – 3

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (AP Photo / Mark LoMoglio)

Passing: Josh Allen – 4,407 yards

Rushing: Devin Singletary – 870 yards

Receiving: Stefon Diggs – 1,225 yards

Tackles: Tremaine Edmunds – 108

Sacks: Mario Addison – 7

Interceptions: Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer – 5

Carolina Panthers

D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Sam Darnold – 2,527 yards

Rushing: Chuba Hubbard – 612 yards

Receiving: D.J. Moore – 1,157 yards

Tackles: Jeremy Chinn – 107

Sacks: Haason Reddick – 11

Interceptions: Stephon Gilmore, Donte Jackson, Shaq Thompson – 2

Chicago Bears

Roquan Smith

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Passing: Justin Fields – 1,870 yards

Rushing: David Montgomery – 849 yards

Receiving: Darnell Mooney – 1,055 yards

Tackles: Roquan Smith – 163

Sacks: Robert Quinn – 18½

Interceptions: Deon Bush, Tashaun Gipson – 2

Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. (Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Passing: Joe Burrow – 4,611 yards

Rushing: Joe Mixon – 1,205 yards

Receiving: Ja’Marr Chase – 1,455 yards

Tackles: Logan Wilson – 100

Sacks: Trey Hendrickson – 14

Interceptions: Logan Wilson – 4

Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Baker Mayfield – 3,010 yards

Rushing: Nick Chubb – 1,259 yards

Receiving: Donovan Peoples-Jones – 597 yards

Tackles: Anthony Walker – 113

Sacks: Myles Garrett – 16

Interceptions: John Johnson, Denzel Ward – 3

Dallas Cowboys

Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Dak Prescott – 4,449 yards

Rushing: Ezekiel Elliott – 1,002 yards

Receiving: CeeDee Lamb – 1,102 yards

Tackles: Jayron Kearse – 101

Sacks: Micah Parsons – 13

Interceptions: Trevon Diggs – 11

Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Teddy Bridgewater – 3,052 yards

Rushing: Melvin Gordon – 918 yards

Receiving: Courtland Sutton – 776 yards

Tackles: Kareem Jackson – 88

Sacks: Shelby Harris – 6

Interceptions: Justin Simmons – 5

Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. (AP Photo / Duane Burleson)

Passing: Jared Goff – 3,245 yards

Rushing: D’Andre Swift – 617 yards

Receiving: Amon-Ra St. Brown – 912 yards

Tackles: Tracy Walker – 108

Sacks: Charles Harris – 7½

Interceptions: Amani Oruwariye – 6

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Passing: Aaron Rodgers – 4,115 yards

Rushing: AJ Dillon – 803 yards

Receiving: Davante Adams – 1,553 yards

Tackles: De’Vondre Campbell – 146

Sacks: Rashan Gary – 9½

Interceptions: Rasul Douglas – 5

Houston Texans

Brandin Cooks

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Davis Mills – 2,664 yards

Rushing: Rex Burkhead – 427 yards

Receiving: Brandin Cooks – 1,037 yards

Tackles: Kamu Grugier-Hill – 108

Sacks: Jonathan Greenard – 8

Interceptions: Lonnie Johnson, Desmond King – 3

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Passing: Carson Wentz – 3,563 yards

Rushing: Jonathan Taylor – 1,811 yards

Receiving: Michael Pittman Jr. – 1,082 yards

Tackles: Bobby Okereke – 132

Sacks: DeForest Buckner – 7

Interceptions: Darius Leonard, Kenny Moore – 4

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. (Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Trevor Lawrence – 3,641 yards

Rushing: James Robinson – 767 yards

Receiving: Marvin Jones Jr. – 832 yards

Tackles: Myles Jack – 108

Sacks: Josh Allen – 7½

Interceptions: Tyson Campbell – 2

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (AP Photo / Ed Zurga)

Passing: Patrick Mahomes – 4,839 yards

Rushing: Darrel Williams – 558 yards

Receiving: Tyreek Hill – 1,239 yards

Tackles: Nick Bolton – 112

Sacks: Chris Jones – 9

Interceptions: Tyrann Mathieu – 3

Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Derek Carr – 4,804 yards

Rushing: Josh Jacobs – 872 yards

Receiving: Hunter Renfrow – 1,038 yards

Tackles: Denzel Perryman – 154

Sacks: Yannick Ngokoue – 10

Interceptions: Jonathan Abrams, Brandon Facyson, Casey Hayward, Nate Hobbs, Tre’von Moehrig, Trayvon Mullen – 1

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Justin Herbert – 5,014 yards

Rushing: Austin Ekeler – 911 yards

Receiving: Mike Williams – 1,146 yards

Tackles: Kyzir White – 144

Sacks: Joey Bosa – 10½

Interceptions: Derwin James, Asante Samuel Jr., Kyzir White – 2

Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Matthew Stafford – 4,886 yards

Rushing: Sony Michel – 845 yards

Receiving: Cooper Kupp – 1,947 yards

Tackles: Jordan Fuller – 113

Sacks: Aaron Donald – 12½

Interceptions: Jalen Ramsey, Taylor Rapp – 4

Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Tua Tagovailoa – 2,653 yards

Rushing: Myles Gaskin – 612 yards

Receiving: Jaylen Waddle – 1,015 yards

Tackles: Jerome Baker – 92

Sacks: Emmanuel Ogbah – 9

Interceptions: Xavien Howard – 5

Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Kirk Cousins – 4,221 yards

Rushing: Dalvin Cook – 1,159 yards

Receiving: Justin Jefferson – 1,616 yards

Tackles: Eric Kendricks – 143

Sacks: D.J. Wonnum – 8

Interceptions: Anthony Barr, Xavier Woods – 3

New England Patriots

J.C. Jackson

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Mac Jones – 3,801 yards

Rushing: Damien Harris – 929 yards

Receiving: Jakobi Meyers – 866 yards

Tackles: Ja’Whaun Bentley – 109

Sacks: Matthew Judon – 12½

Interceptions: J.C. Jackson – 8

New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Jameis Winston – 1,170 yards

Rushing: Alvin Kamara – 898 yards

Receiving: Marquez Callaway – 698 yards

Tackles: Demario Davis – 105

Sacks: Cameron Jordan – 12½

Interceptions: Paulson Adebo, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Marshon Lattimore, P.J. Williams – 3

New York Giants

Xavier McKinney

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Passing: Daniel Jones – 2,428 yards

Rushing: Devontae Booker – 593 yards

Receiving: Kenny Golladay – 521 yards

Tackles: Tae Crowder – 130

Sacks: Azeez Ojulari – 8

Interceptions: Xavier McKinney – 5

New York Jets

Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Zach Wilson – 2,334 yards

Rushing: Michael Carter – 639 yards

Receiving: Elijah Moore – 538 yards

Tackles: C.J. Mosley – 168

Sacks: John Franklin-Myers, Quinnen Williams – 6

Interceptions: Ashtyn Davis, Brandin Echols – 2

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Passing: Jalen Hurts – 3,144 yards

Rushing: Jalen Hurts – 784 yards

Receiving: DeVonta Smith – 916 yards

Tackles: Alex Singleton – 137

Sacks: Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat – 7½

Interceptions: Darius Slay – 3

Pittsburgh Steelers

T.J. Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Passing: Ben Roethlisberger – 3,740 yards

Rushing: Najee Harris – 1,200 yards

Receiving: Diontae Johnson – 1,161 yards

Tackles: Minkah Fitzpatrick – 124

Sacks: T.J. Watt – 22½

Interceptions: Ahkello Witherspoon – 3

San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Jimmy Garoppolo – 3,810 yards

Rushing: Elijah Mitchell – 963 yards

Receiving: Deebo Samuel – 1,405 yards

Tackles: Fred Warner – 137

Sacks: Nick Bosa – 15½

Interceptions: Jimmie Ward – 2

Seattle Seahawks

Quandre Diggs

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. (AP Photo / Stephen Brashear)

Passing: Russell Wilson – 3,113 yards

Rushing: Rashaad Penny – 749 yards

Receiving: Tyler Lockett – 1,175 yards

Tackles: Jordyn Brooks – 184

Sacks: Carlos Dunlap – 8½

Interceptions: Quandre Diggs – 5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Passing: Tom Brady – 5,316 yards

Rushing: Leonard Fournette – 812 yards

Receiving: Chris Godwin – 1,103 yards

Tackles: Devin White – 128

Sacks: Shaquil Barrett – 10

Interceptions: Mike Edwards – 3

Tennessee Titans

Kevin Byard

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Passing: Ryan Tannehill – 3,734 yards

Rushing: Derrick Henry – 937 yards

Receiving: A.J. Brown – 869 yards

Tackles: Kevin Byard – 88

Sacks: Harold Landry – 12

Interceptions: Kevin Byard – 5

Washington Football Team

Terry McLaurin

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Passing: Taylor Heinicke – 3,419 yards

Rushing: Antonio Gibson – 1,037 yards

Receiving: Terry McLaurin – 1,053 yards

Tackles: Cole Holcomb – 142

Sacks: Jonathan Allen – 9

Interceptions: Bobby McCain – 4

