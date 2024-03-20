Team-by-team guide to the 2024 Women’s Six Nations, including predictions

The Women's Six Nations captains prepare for battle to commence at the weekend - David Rogers/Getty Images

This year’s Women’s Six Nations runs from March 23 until April 27, when ‘Super Saturday’ will stage three back-to-back matches.

England are aiming for their sixth successive title while there is also a place at next year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup up for grabs. The best-placed team outside England and France, who have already qualified, will book their spot at the tournament.

Here is Telegraph Sport’s guide to all six teams involved in the championship.

England

Captain: Marlie Packer

Coach: John Mitchell

2023 finish: 1st (Grand Slam champions)

Prediction: 1st (Grand Slam)

The Women’s Six Nations needs a new champion but for those who are trying to grow the commercial appeal of this championship, that is easier said than done. The Red Roses’ player pool runs deeper than Mary Poppins’ handbag and with one eye on next year’s home World Cup, time is precious. As the best supported nation on the women’s Test scene, anything less than a Grand Slam would be a failure.

One In. All In ❤️



We've launched new channels for the Red Roses. Come and join @redrosesrugby 🌹

Squad news

New head coach John Mitchell has welcomed some familiar faces back into the mix, including Emily Scarratt, whose return to the international arena once looked in doubt. The former World Player of the Year has not featured for England since the 2022 World Cup final after a career-threatening neck injury that sidelined her for 14 months.

Abbie Ward is also in line for her first Test appearance since becoming a mother last summer, while fly-half Zoe Harrison has returned after being ruled out of last year’s championship with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Player to watch

One of four surviving members of England’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad – along with Scarratt, Natasha Hunt and captain Marlie Packer – Alex Matthews continues to be one of the Red Roses’ most prized weapons. Normally a blindside flanker, she has effortlessly stepped into the No 8 role vacated by the retired Sarah Hunter over the past year. A thunderous ball-carrier, it is her industriousness around the field that continually sets her apart.

France

Captain: Manae Feleu

Co-coaches: Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz

2023 finish: 2nd

Prediction: 3rd

It is the annual question: can France beat England? The cross-Channel rivals meet on the final day and bring the curtain down on the tournament when they face off at Bordeaux’s Stade Chaban-Delmas, where Les Bleues will aim to get one over England for the first time in 13 attempts. You have to go back to the 2018 iteration of this tournament to find when they last conquered England and they have only half-matched the Red Roses’ superiority since.

Squad news

With a new captain, Manaé Feleu, Les Bleues are still a force to be reckoned with. Feleu, who was born in the Wallis and Futuna Islands in the South Pacific before moving to New Zealand, led France to an historic 18-17 victory over world champions New Zealand at the inaugural WXV competition last autumn. The second row has a sister, Teani, who is also in the France squad.

At 24, Feleu is the youngest captain in the Women’s Six Nations but is surrounded by experienced personnel with the likes of Agathe Sochat, Gaëlle Hermet, Romane Ménager and scrum-half Pauline Bourdon-Sansus. “I don’t think there’s much chasing to do. It’s more of a focus on ourselves,” Feleu said on closing the gap with England.

Player to watch

Elisa Riffonneau is a hooker who has made a huge impact at Ealing Trailfinders, the club she joined from France’s top female division last year. Riffonneau has under-20 honours, made a splash at WXV and was part of France’s wider training squad for the 2022 World Cup. Her performances in the Premiership Women’s Rugby have made the selectors sit up and take notice.

Co-captains: Edel McMahon and Sam Monaghan

Coach: Scott Bemand

2023 finish: 6th

Prediction: 6th

Ireland finished rock-bottom in last year’s championship without a single point, amid allegations of sexism swirling around the IRFU. Winning WXV3 last autumn under new head coach Scott Bemand allowed for a reset, even if it did mean playing the likes of Colombia and Kazakhstan, but much sterner challenges – including a day out at Twickenham against the Red Roses – lie ahead.

Squad news

Bemand, who took over after Ireland’s wooden spoon finish last year, has called upon sevens stars Beibhinn Parsons, Eve Higgins and Aoibheann Reilly, who were part of Ireland’s historic HSBC SVNS title in Perth last month.

There is still no place for hooker Cliodhna Moloney, who has not been picked for the national side since 2021 when she was critical of former women’s director of rugby Anthony Eddy and accused him of “slurry spreading” after Ireland failed to qualify for the World Cup. Bemand has been in touch with the Exeter Chiefs player and said that there is an “ongoing conversation” about her return.

Player to watch

Shannon Ikahihifo is another one of Ealing Trailfinders’ recruits, who is having a stellar season in the English top flight. The New Zealand-born second row, whose grandmother was born in Kilkenny, is one of eight uncapped players in Ireland’s squad and has been tearing up trees with her performances in the PWR.

Captain: Elisa Giordano

Coach: Giovanni Raineri

2023 finish: 5th

Prediction: 4th

In recent years Italy have struggled to get anywhere near their lofty second-place finish in 2019. This is a side still finding its feet under Giovanni Raineri, who took over from long serving head coach Andrea Di Giandomenico after the 2022 World Cup. With 24 players on centralised contracts, they sit behind England, France and Wales in the pecking order of professionalism but can spring a surprise on their day.

Squad news

Elisa Giordano, the 65-times capped back row, will captain a squad speckled with youth and experience. Prop Lucia Gai, with 95 caps, could reach 100 Test appearances in the tournament, while the Azzurre will be looking to draw on the talents of Sara Seye (Ealing Trailfinders), Silvia Turani (Harlequins) and star centre Beatrice Rigoni (Sale Sharks), who have all impressed in England’s women’s top flight.

Your Try of the Week winner is... 🥁



🦈 Beatrice Rigoni for @SaleSharksWomen



It was a close one this week as @TessFeury came in second and Jess Breach placed third 🙌#PWR | @allianzuknews | @Federugby | #Azzurre pic.twitter.com/FZPvQjVH7n — Premiership Women's Rugby (@ThePWR) November 28, 2023

Player to watch

One of six players who ply their club trade at Villorba near Treviso, 21-year-old flanker Alessandra Frangipani is a deceptively strong ball-carrier. Keep an eye on Sara Mannini, an 18-year-old utility back who is in Italy’s wider training squad and could be in line for her first Test cap despite still being at school.

Scotland

Captain: Rachel Malcolm

Coach: Bryan Easson

2023 finish: 4th

Prediction: 5th

Scotland have a habit of picking up losing bonus points for fun. They will be buoyed by their WXV2 triumph last year, but the Six Nations will be a far more realistic indicator of where this group is at. This is also only the second year that the squad have had a core group of players on professional contracts.

Squad news

Head coach Bryan Easson has named seven uncapped players in his squad, including Bristol Bears back Megan Varley, who has been in a rich vein of form in the PWR. With the experienced Lana Skeldon, Evie Gallagher and Rachel Malcolm, Scotland’s pack is capable of doing serious damage when it’s firing, while winger Francesca McGhie represents a new wave of talent determined to put women’s rugby on the map in Scotland.

“We’re probably going to have record crowds for both our home games,” said Malcolm. “That’s what we’ve been pushing for so long, to inspire more people in Scotland to support the women’s side and to inspire more people to get involved. That little bit of excitement has added another layer to it this year.”

Player to watch

Emma Orr has enjoyed a whirlwind couple of years, having established herself as an highly talented outside centre. The 20-year-old Edinburgh flyer made her Scotland sevens debut aged 18 and has already been tipped to be involved in the inaugural British and Irish Lions women’s tour to New Zealand in 2027.

Wales

Captain: Hannah Jones

Coach: Ioan Cunningham

2023 finish: 3rd

Prediction: 2nd

What an opportunity this side has to restore the feel-good factor in Welsh rugby. Ioan Cunningham’s side are not lacking in individual talent but have failed to fire as a team against France and England. Their three tough tests at WXV last year – when they lost to Canada, Australia and New Zealand – will have been a huge learning curve and if they can bring their kicking game, they could crack France in Cardiff.

Squad news

The challenge will be to bottle the cohesiveness among the 13 Welsh players who are plying their trade with current Premiership Women’s Rugby champions Gloucester-Hartpury. Full-back Jenny Hesketh, a former England Under-20s captain, is one of six uncapped players in a side that has seen big names like Elinor Snowsill and Sioned Harries retire. Lleucu George, Gloucester-Hartpury’s in-form fly-half, will be tasked with leading the kicking strategy for Wales.

Player to watch

A standout player for Gwalia Lightning in the Celtic Challenge, Cardiff-born Gwennan Hopkins has been widely tipped to be a successor to Sioned Harries, Wales’ former No 8 who retired earlier this month. The Hartpury College student is a robust ball-carrier and could provide the extra oomph for Wales in the physical battle.

