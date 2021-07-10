The Falcons have issued a statement to PFT after news broke that defensive end Barkevious Mingo is facing charges in a child sex offense case.

“Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident. The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation,” the team said in the statement.

Mingo posted a $25,000 bond. The offense is listed in court records as indecency with child sexual contact.vThere is no further information about the nature of the incident.

The 30-year-old Mingo was the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft and has played for the Browns, Patriots, Colts, Seahawks, Texans and Bears.

Team statement on Barkevious Mingo: “The Falcons take the allegations very seriously” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk