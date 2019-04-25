Team Sky’s Tao Geoghegan Hart claims second professional win - just days after his first

It's been a memorable week for Tao Geoghegan Hart at the Tour of the Alps - Velo

Three days after taking his maiden win as a professional, Team Sky’s Tao Geoghegan Hart has taken his second, out-sprinting multiple grand tour winner Vincenzo Nibali [Bahrain-Merida] in a dash for the line on stage four of the Tour of the Alps.

Geoghegan Hart, 24, managed to get into a select group of four after strong work from team mate Chris Froome earlier in the stage, the four-time Tour de France winner pulling for Geoghegan Hart and race leader Pavel Sivakov and helping them to escape along with Nibali and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe).

When it came to the finish, Geoghegan Hart launched his sprint from behind Sivakov with just over 100m to go. Nibali was the only rider who was able to put up a fight.

The Hackney-born rider held off the Italian to win by a bike length, moving up to second overall as a result, 27 seconds behind Sivakov.

Afterwards Geoghegan Hart paid tribute to Froome, with whom he trained at altitude in the build-up to the race.

“I don’t get many chances to do races on this level, it’s a huge difference,” Geoghegan Hart said. “Often, maybe not here so much with Vincenzo and Rafał, but often the guys who are leaders in these races are domestiques when it comes to the big races, so it’s massive to have the chance and make the most of it.

“We are in an amazing situation where we have a certain Chris Froome also helping us. It’s an incredible honour for Pavel and I’m learning a lot from him. It’s my first race ever with him so it’s really special.”

Geoghegan Hart will be riding in support of Egan Bernal at next month’s Giro d’Italia, having ridden his first grand tour - the Vuelta a Espana - last year.

Nibali said he had been impressed by Geoghegan Hart. “Bravo,” said the Italian of the young Briton’s performance. “He was already showing strong, winning Lunigiana [in 2013], he was already strong. We knew he was one to watch. And he had a free card here to express himself here in the Tour of the Alps.”