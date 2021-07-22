What team signed Kelly Bryant, who started ahead of Trevor Lawrence?

Kelly Bryant was a backup to Deshaun Watson for two seasons. He started at Clemson in 2017, then checked out in 2018, transferring and becoming a Missouri Tiger when displaced by Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 QB for the ACC Tigers.

Watson is a Houston Texan … for now. Lawrence was the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bryant? Well, as of Thursday, he is officially a Toronto Argonaut.

Bryant had been with Toronto in February. The Argos released him but decided to sign him, making it official with the CFL season starting early next month.

Bryant led the Tigers to the 2017 ACC Championship. He threw for 2,802 and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 665 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

In 2018, he was the starter for Clemson, again, but on Sept. 25, coach Dabo Swinney announced Lawrence would be the starting quarterback for the Tigers.

That led to Bryant’s exit from the South Carolina school. He wound up at Missouri and in 2019, threw for 2,215 yards and 15 touchdowns.