Which team is the scariest right now, Bills or Dolphins? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" discuss the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.
When the Eagles and Titans face each other this weekend, it will be the first time Tennessee’s sideline will see receiver A.J. Brown wearing a different uniform. Brown has been thriving with Philadelphia in 2022 after the Titans sent him there in a draft-day trade. Brown said this week that he’s “come to peace” with [more]
Sunday's episode of Peyton's Places will explore the Colts' midnight move from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 13 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles.
What has Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo?
With six weeks left in the NFL's regular season, the playoff picture is beginning to get clearer. But that doesn't mean anything is fully set yet.
The Patriots laid an egg offensively Thursday night, and more than a few players didn't seem pleased with their plan of attack. Our Phil Perry has the scoop from a locker room looking for answers after another demoralizing loss to Buffalo.
Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne spoke after Thursday night's loss to the Bills about the team's struggles in the passing game as well as the controversial play-calling.
The Packers have another potential Aaron Rodgers problem. And Aaron Rodgers knows it. He’s due to make nearly $60 million in 2023. Every penny of it is fully guaranteed. If the Packers decide they’d like to move on, there’s not much they can do about it, if he decides he wants to stay. Rodgers, by [more]
The Patriots still had all three timeouts when the Bills kneeled down at the end of Thursday night’s game to run out the clock on a 24-10 win, and Bill Belichick let the clock run. Afterward, he said he didn’t see the point of extending the game any longer and risking injuries. Belichick noted that [more]
Who were the winners and losers in the Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Bills?
The Patriots are in a bit of a weird spot in the post-Tom Brady era.
Alabama high school football teams will have a rough next few years. Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA 7A championship.
Green Bay Packers coach Dan Devine desperately traded a treasure trove of draft picks for quarterback John Hadl, who was near the end of his career.
John Lynch has nothing but love for former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert but did take issue with one thing he said about his time with San Francisco.
James was asked a lot of questions about Kyrie Irving promoting an antisemitic movie, but none about Jones' 1957 desegregation photo.
The Chiefs have an opportunity to improve to 10-2 with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
Should Darnell Mooney's injury impact whether or not Justin Fields returns this season? Was Velus Jones a massive draft whiff? Is there an underrated offseason need? Josh Schrock dives into the mailbag as the season hits the homestretch.
The Patriots quarterback did not seem to appreciate how many short passes he was throwing.
The Bills placed Von Miller on injured reserve before Thursday night’s game against the Patriots and their defense’s first outing without Miller went just fine. Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones moonlighted on offense and took a quick pass 48 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, but the team only picked up 194 yards [more]