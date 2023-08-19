Team: Saints tight end Jimmy Graham had 'medical episode' prior to arrest

The New Orleans Saints say tight end Jimmy Graham, shown here playing for the Chicago Bears in 2021, had a "medical episode" prior to being arrested for suspicion of being under the influence on Friday. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was experiencing a "medical episode" when he was arrested after being reported for walking erratically in traffic, the team said Saturday.

Graham was arrested late Friday on suspicion of being under the influence after police were called, according to TMZ.

The team said in a statement that Graham "experienced a medical episode" which resulted in him becoming disoriented.

"He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing," the Saints said.

Graham was released Saturday morning and is with the team as it prepared for Sunday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Graham was first drafted by the Saints in 2010 before going on to play for the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears.

On July 25, Graham signed a one-year contract to return to the Saints.