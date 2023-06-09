Team rosters for Eagles’ wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s 2nd annual celebrity softball game

DeVonta Smith continues ingratiating himself into the local Philadelphia community.

With the wide receiver set for year three with the Eagles, he’s announced another homerun derby for fans to enjoy.

Basking in the success of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl run and last summer’s festivities, Smith will host his second annual ‘DeVonta Smith Celebrity Softball Game’ set to be held in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Saturday afternoon, June 10.

Almost Game Time!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JsBivNV0vg — DeVonta Smith Softball (@Dsmithsoftball) June 9, 2023

The event will feature many current Philadelphia Eagles players, Micah Parsons and many of Smith’s teammates at Alabama.

World champion boxer and Philadelphia native Danny Garcia will attend, along with Gillie Da Kid and Terrell Owens.

Last summer, the evening completed with Jalen Hurt hitting a walk-off two-run home run to secure victory for his team.

The Devonta Smith Celebrity Softball Game will take place June 10th at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA, and we have the complete rosters below.

Team Smith

Jalen Hurts

DeVonta Smith

Jake Elliott

Terrell Edmunds

Darius Slay

Brandon Graham

Nakobe Dean

Kenneth Gainwell

Mack Wilson (Patriots)

Dallas Goedert

Gillie Da Kid (Podcast host)

James Bradberry

Danny Garcia (Boxer)

Terrell Owens

D’Andre Swift

Steady Floh

Team Dotson

Jahan Dotson

Kenny Yeboah (Jets)

Xavier McKinney (Giants)

Brandon Marshall (Podcast host)

Chad Johnson (NFL legend)

Saquon Barkley (Giants)

Brandon Watson (Twin boxing promoter)

Cam Taylor-Britt (Bengals)

Cameron Dantzler

Chase Young (Commanders)

Christian Barmore (Patriots)

Daniel Thomas (Jaguars)

Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins)

Justin Hardee (Jets)

Marcus Watson (Twin boxing promoter)

Sauce Gardner (Jets)

Shyheim Carter (Titans)

