’This team is really connected’: Rivaldo Soares after Oregon’s third straight win

The Telegraph

Argentina and France have played each other three times in the World Cup, last meeting in Russia in 2018 when Didier Deschamps’s side won 4-3 in the Round of 16. Argentina won the first two meetings in 1930 and 1978. But who, according to our field of experts, will win the 2022 World Cup final when the two nations meet in Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha?