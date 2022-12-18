’This team is really connected’: Rivaldo Soares after Oregon’s third straight win
Oregon student-athlete Rivaldo Soares joins Pac-12 Networks' Eldridge Recasner and Rich Burk after the Ducks' victory over Portland on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Eugene. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.