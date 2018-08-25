Team Power, 3’s Company scuffle during Big3 Final (VIDEO)
Friday night was the final in The Big3 playoffs. It pitted Team Power versus 3’s Company, with the former eventually coming out on top, 51-43.
But before things could wrap up in the Big 3 season, things got a little testy between each side. Early in the first half, Corey Maggette and Dahntay Jones exchanged words after Maggette hit a jumper over Jones. Apparently upset with Jones tapping his leg on a fadeaway, Maggette went after the former Cleveland Cavalier, giving him an earful.
That’s when things exploded, and the two teams got into a bit of a scuffle. Things eventually settled, and Team Power came out on top.
Here’s what it looked like when Team Power won:
Power is the 2018 BIG3 Champion #BIG3Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/w7xrt94Fjr
— BIG3 (@thebig3) August 25, 2018
Maggette led the way, scoring 27 points while adding six rebounds and two assists.