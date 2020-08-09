Team Penske teammates crash while racing for lead

Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney crashed while racing for the lead in Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Keselowski was on the inside and the back of his car wiggled, sending his car into Blaney’s car. Both slammed the SAFER barrier in Turn 2 and the Team Penske teammates were eliminated. The accident brought out the caution on Lap 96 of the 156-lap event.

Keselowski finished last in the 39-car field Sunday. Blaney finished 38th.

“I just lost it,” Keselowski told NBCSN. “It’s my fault. I feel really bad for my teammate Ryan Blaney. He didn’t deserve that. I just came off of Turn 4 and (Kevin Harvick) was behind me and he gave me a push. I swear I went into the corner like 20 mph faster than I had all day. Got past (Denny Hamlin) and got underneath (Blaney) and it just slipped. Lost the back a little bit. When I went to collect it, he was there and I wiped him and myself out. I feel terrible for everyone at Team Penske and especially Ryan Blaney. Gosh, he didn’t deserve that.”

Said Blaney: “That’s a shame to end our day like that. … It’s not going to carry over. Things happen. Mistakes happen. Just a shame.”

Keselowski finished second in Saturday’s race. The Michigan native has yet to win at his home track.

Blaney finished fourth in Saturday’s race.

