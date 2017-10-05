Team Penske, Snap-On agree to five-year extension

Team Penske announced it has agreed to a five-year extension of its partnership with Snap-On Incorporated.

The agreement will take the partnership – the longest for Team Penske – through its 40th year. The two companies are in their 36th year working together.

As part of the deal, the tool producer will sponsor Brad Keselowski in the April Cup race at Talladega next season. It will also serve as a primary sponsor in two Xfinity Series races.

The company has sponsored Team Penske in three Xfinity races this year, at Charlotte, Kentucky and Watkins Glen. Ryan Blaney went to victory lane at Charlotte in May with Snap-On sponsoring the No. 12 Ford.

Snap-on will continue as an associate sponsor on all Team Penske cars competing across various racing series next season.

