Team Penske sets driver-crew chief lineup for 2022 Cup Series

Team Penske announced its lineup of driver-crew chief pairings for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series on Wednesday, introducing two new combinations for the three-car effort.

• No. 2 Ford: crew chief Jeremy Bullins with driver Austin Cindric

• No. 12 Ford: crew chief Jonathan Hassler with driver Ryan Blaney

• No. 22 Ford: crew chief Paul Wolfe with driver Joey Logano

Hassler will move over from the Wood Brothers Racing affiliate to work with Blaney, replacing veteran Todd Gordon, who is hanging up his headset at the end of the season. Hassler became crew chief for the Wood Brothers’ No. 21 Ford in June, teaming up with driver Matt DiBenedetto. A representative for Team Penske said that the Wood Brothers would announce a replacement for Hassler in the near future.

Bullins will remain with Roger Penske’s No. 2 Ford group, but will work with incoming driver Austin Cindric next season. Cindric, the defending Xfinity Series champ, is set to replace Brad Keselowski and challenge for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.

The Logano-Wolfe pairing remains intact for the third consecutive season. Wolfe is the longest-serving Cup Series crew chief on Team Penske’s roster, currently in his 11th season with the organization.