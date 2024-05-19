Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin wins the Indianapolis 500 pole

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott McLaughlin captured the pole for the 108th Indianapolis 500, clocking a qualifying speed of 234.220 mph in the Firestone Fast Six at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

The run is the fastest pole speed ever recorded in the history of the Indy 500.

McLaughlin’s Team Penske teammates, Will Power and Josef Newgarden, round out row one. This is the first All-Penske first-row since 1988.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson will start fifth as he attempts to race in the both the Indy 500 and the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 next Sunday.

The last row was set before the run for pole position. Katherine Legge, Marcus Ericsson and Graham Rahal found enough speed in Last Chance Qualifying to secure their spots. Nolan Siegel crashed on his final attempt, locking Rahal into the 33-car field.

