Team Penske No. 22 crew chief Paul Wolfe fined for Phoenix lug-nut violation

NASCAR officials issued penalties Tuesday to the Team Penske No. 22 Ford team for a lug-nut infraction after Sunday’s Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

The No. 22 entry was found with one lug nut not safely secured after Joey Logano drove to victory in the FanShield 500, the series’ fourth race of the year. Crew chief Paul Wolfe was fined $10,000 for the violation, which falls under Section 10.9.10.4 of the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book (“Tires and Wheels”).

Logano’s No. 22 car was otherwise compliant with the rule book, making his second Cup Series win this season official.