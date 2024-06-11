Team Ohio claims U.S. Senior Challenge title; team member Jeff Mallette top senior

Jim Durr is a consistent presence at the U.S. Senior Challenge, and this year the Ohioan captained his state team to the title at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia. It’s the first time Ohio has won the event since claiming back-to-back titles in 1993 and ’94.

The men from Ohio grabbed the lead in the first round of the four-man team event and never gave it up. Playing the final two rounds in a four-count-three format similar to college golf, Ohio counted two rounds of even-par 71 (both in the first round) and nothing higher than 76. The men posted a 54-hole score of 13 over.

Ohio got considerable help from Jeff Mallette, who finished 54 holes at 5 over, which was good for the individual title in the senior division. Mallette, 60, has appeared in several U.S. Golf Association championships throughout his career, playing in the U.S. Mid-Amateur as recently as 2019 and making it to the final 16 on the U.S. Senior Amateur bracket in 2023.

Scores: U.S. Senior Challenge

On the team leaderboard, the biggest threat to Ohio’s title came from Team Arkansas, captained by Bev Hargraves, who led his state team to victory in this competition in 2019.

Hargraves contributed a final-round 72 for the team, a scored matched by teammate Bob Baker. Richard Simpson added 78. Ultimately, Arkansas finished at 18 over, five shots behind Ohio.

Individually, Hargraves finished tied for second with Dan Pouliot in the legend division. Both were 4 over and one shot behind winner Brad Mosing.

Crispin Fuentes, a member of the third-place Texas team, won the super senior division with a 7-over total that included an opening 69. The super legend title went to Gary Jeffreys, Fuentes’ Texas teammate, who finished 12 over.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek