Team no-hitter powers Dell Rapids to championship game over Parkston/Ethan/Tripp

Jun. 1—SIOUX FALLS — A combined no-hitter powered top-seeded Dell Rapids baseball into the championship game.

Pitchers Tad Tjaden and Konrad Richeal combined to no-hit No. 5 Parkston/Ethan/Tripp in the Class B state semifinals at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls, as the Quarriers defeated the Trojans 5-0. It was the third no-hitter in South Dakota High School Baseball Association state tournament history.

Tjaden worked 6 2/3 innings in the effort before being lifted after surpassing the 105-pitch count limit. He threw 109 pitches (65 strikes), striking out 10 hitters and permitting four walks. The Trojans had seven baserunners reach on five walks, a fielding error, and a hit-by-pitch. Richeal recorded the final out, getting Kolter Kramer to pop out in foul territory to Micah Picard to close out the game.

Dell Rapids only had four hits for the game, but took advantage of seven wild pitches by Parkston pitchers, scoring four runs off of wild pitches. Dell Rapids walked five times at the plate and were hit by pitches four times. Treyse Eastman recorded the lone RBI in the game, driving home Jack Henry on a sacrifice bunt in the first inning following a Henry triple to open the game.

Eastman was 1-for-2 hitting, recording a base hit in the fifth inning. Henry was 1-for-2 with a pair of intentional walks and scored twice. Lincoln Fersdahl recorded a double in the eighth as part of a 2-for-3 afternoon. Sutton Williams, Cole Ruesink, and Pickard accounted for the other three runs scored.

Kaden Holzbauer reached base three times on a pair of walks and a fielding error for the Trojans. Brayden Jervik also reached twice on a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Maddux Brissette and Drew Braley also reached on walks. Despite control issues, starter Luke Bormann worked five innings on the mound, allowing three runs on three hits, four walks, while striking out seven. Parkston finishes the year at 12-5.

Dell Rapids (27-2) will await the winner of the semifinal game between No. 3 Howard and No. 7 Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney in the Class B championship, scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls.