Which team needs a Thanksgiving win more: Patriots or Vikings? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses which team needs a Thanksgiving win more between the New England Patriots or Minnesota Vikings.
"GMFB" discusses which team needs a Thanksgiving win more between the New England Patriots or Minnesota Vikings.
NBC’s Steve Kornacki shares a preview of the Thanksgiving football matchup between the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins spoke with reporters on Tuesday ahead of Thursday night's game against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Minnesota Vikings continue to prepare to take on the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving Day. FOX 9’s Ahmad Hicks has the latest.
The Vikings have a good chance to win their game on Thursday night
One of four rookies starting on defense, Aidan Hutchinson leads the Detroit Lions with 5½ sacks and has 2 interceptions this season
Marcus Jones put his name on the map Sunday with a heroic punt return touchdown in Patriots-Jets, joining a shortlist of Patriots rookie special teamers in the process.
The Vikings have an estimated injury report after their walkthrough on Monday
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
Charvarius Ward had very strong words for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after their tumultuous matchup in the 49ers' win over the Cardinals.
Sean Kugler, the running game coordinator and chief offensive line coach for the Cardinals, has been relieved of his duties by the team.
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”
Melvin Gordon's Instagram story drew mixed reviews from Broncos fans.
Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, who both play in the German league, scored in the second half to stun the Germans and earn Japan a 2-1 win.
The Michigan coach explained his "third base" comment toward the Ohio State coach on the "Stoney and Jansen" radio show Tuesday morning.