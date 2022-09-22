Which team needs a bounce back win more: Steelers or Browns? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses which team needs a bounce back win more between the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Cleveland Browns.
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett has struggled, but can he turn things around? Ryan O'Leary and Jon Heath discuss that and more. Listen in!
The Bills secondary is dealing with a number of injuries as it prepares to face Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the rest of the Dolphins passing attack. Safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson both left Monday night’s win over the Titans with neck injuries and they did not take part in Wednesday’s practice. Safety [more]
QB Carson Wentz was taken first overall in 2016 by the Eagles. Now with the Commanders, Wentz will face his old team for the first time.
PODCAST: Near-perfect start for #Bills in 2022:
Can the Raiders still make the playoffs after an 0-2 start?
The Steelers are off to a slow offensive start, and the QB is getting the heat.
The nicest thing Jalen Hurts could say about his time with Carson Wentz doesn't speak well about Wentz.
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael recently received visits from his teammates of the 1985 Chicago Bears and Ric Flair.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.
Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will serve as interim head coach in the meantime.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Chicago quarterback Justin Fields took time Wednesday to clarify comments he made following the Bears' loss to the Green Bay Packers, saying he did not mean to come off as dismissive of his team's fans. Fields drew some criticism on social media for his rather innocuous response to a postgame question. ''It hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans,'' he said.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
The Cowboys expect Dak Prescott back sooner than later, but for now, the Cowboys have only two healthy quarterbacks. Cooper Rush is on the 53-player roster and Will Grier on the practice squad. Three quarterbacks were among the seven players the Cowboys worked out Tuesday. Case Cookus, J’Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett were at The [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 3's top tight ends, kickers and defenses. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)
Former New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich joins Phil Perry on a new Next Pats Podcast to discuss whether Mac Jones is the future of the franchise.
Cole Beasley has remained a free agent since the Bills cut him in March. Six months later, the receiver finally has a job. The Buccaneers signed him to their practice squad this week, but it didn’t come until Beasley expressed interest in playing with Tom Brady. Beasley didn’t have Brady’s phone number, so the receiver [more]
Unexpected results occur every college football weekend. Our staff is here to make their bold predictions and Top 25 game picks for Week 4.
Week 4 college football expert picks and predictions highlighted by Florida at Tennessee, Wisconsin at Ohio State, and Arkansas at Texas A&M