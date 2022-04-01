Which team needs to ace the 2022 NFL Draft? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss which team needs to ace the 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"GMFB" discuss which team needs to ace the 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
On April Fools Day, let's take a look back at some of the best trickery and deception in sports history.
How many games will the #Raiders win in 2022?
An easier schedule will be very helpful to the Browns with the pending Watson punishment and the grueling AFC:
Former Browns getting second and third chances around the league used to be rare. Much more common now:
The combine helped reshape the first round of the NFL draft, starting at the top, where the Jaguars could be drawn to OT Ikem Ekwonu.
We're a couple weeks into 2022 NFL free agency and salary cap space is at a premium. Here's how much space every team, including the Patriots, has left under the cap.
It strains belief that Arians retired so that Todd Bowles would get a chance to coach Brady. What's the real story?
Is Doc Rivers going to be the 76ers coach next season?
The NFL owners made a big splash by updating the league’s playoff overtime rules. Mackenzie Salmon and Analis Bailey look at why it finally gets rid of the antiquated drama of a coin flip.
Raiders made several moves at RB in the first couple days of free agency. Josh McDaniels explains why that was 'critical' need.
Jim Irsay ripped Carson Wentz at the NFL owners' meetings. Wentz responded, or at least tried. By Dan Roche
There's no game afoot with the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan has a desired outcome for the Jimmy Garoppolo saga, and it's easy to decipher from his words at the Annual NFL Meeting.
The Patriots' plans for the 2022 NFL draft have changed slightly after free agency.
Bobby Wagner shared his excitement about joining the Rams on Instagram, saying it'll be fun "for a lot of reasons"
USA TODAY Sports' experts predict how the women's Final Four will play out and make picks for who will win the national title.
Jack Nicklaus, 82, has decided that his time partaking in the Par 3 Contest has ended. But, his annual April trip to Augusta hasn't.
Former safety Malcolm Jenkins played 13 seasons in the NFL and was one of the most outspoken players in the league. That hasn't changed In retirement.
Not even the warm side of Christian Laettner can melt the villainous reputation of Duke basketball. This columnist is rooting for North Carolina.
Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis got all of Twitter excited with one simple phrase
Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry share their thoughts on Bruce Arians' retirement and the role Tom Brady may have played in it.