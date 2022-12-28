Which team needs the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage more: Bills or Chiefs? 'GMFB'

Associated Press

His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise. Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett's replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton. “Yes, the new head coach will report to me, which is the more typical structure in the NFL,” Penner said.