Which team needs the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage more: Bills or Chiefs? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses which AFC team needs the #1 seed and homefield advantage more between the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs.
There are just two weeks left in the NFL regular season and a lot is still left to be decided in the AFC and NFC playoff races.
How the Bengals are preparing to replace La'el Collins for the rest of the season
Raiders have tough decision to make with QB Derek Carr
Nick Foles will get a chance to rebound after throwing three interceptions in Week 16.
The #Chiefs hosted five defenders on tryouts on Tuesday, including former #Packers DT Mike Daniels.
The Bills head to Cincinnati for a Monday night game that could decide the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Here’s an early look at the matchup.
AFC standings: No. 1 seed remains #Bills to lose after Week 16:
His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise. Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett's replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton. “Yes, the new head coach will report to me, which is the more typical structure in the NFL,” Penner said.
In a Draft Network mock draft, the Bears trade the No. 2 pick to land a veteran WR1 for Justin Fields and three picks.
The moment a coaching vacancy arose in Denver on Monday, speculation emerged regarding the possibility of former Saints coach Sean Payton getting the job. While money won’t be an issue for the new owners of the team, there are other considerations for someone like Payton, who could take pretty much any vacant job he wants. [more]
Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17: Guaranteed Rate Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the fifth rookie in NFL history to accomplish this feat.
PHOENIX (AP) Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A 17-point lead nearly erased, Wisconsin dug down for one last defensive play to beat Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
Jaden Williams, an 8-year-old from San Jose who loves the 49ers, got to perform at Levi's Stadium on Saturday after going viral for the incredible dance moves he displayed during his second grade holiday performance.
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
How Brock Purdy plays throughout the remainder of the season will go a long way in deciding if he will remain the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.
Tom Curran and Michael Hurley play a game of Mac-ternatives, where they debate who could compete with Mac Jones for the Patriots' starting QB job in 2023.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?