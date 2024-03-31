What team has most NCAA Tournament appearances without no Final Four? Tennessee near top of list

The pinnacle of college basketball has been a painfully elusive destination for Tennessee.

Throughout their history, the Vols have been a consistently successful program that regularly competes among the best teams in the SEC and has one of the most fervent, dedicated fan bases in the conference. Yet even with all those wins, Tennessee has yet to make it to the highest-profile, most-sought-after stage in the sport: the Final Four.

With their 72-66 loss Sunday to Purdue in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, the Vols fell one win shy of making the national semifinals for the first time in program history.

It marked the second time Tennessee had ever made it that deep in the tournament, matching its run to the Elite Eight in 2010, when it lost to Michigan State, 70-69.

Unenviable as their predicament is, the Vols are hardly alone.

Most NCAA Tournament appearances without a Final Four

Tennessee has the fourth-most NCAA Tournament appearances among programs that have never made a Final Four.

The Vols have earned a trip to March Madness 26 times in their history, including their most recent berth this season. That puts them behind BYU (31 appearances), Xavier (29) and Missouri (28) among programs without at least one Final Four.

Here are the top 20 programs in that category:

Tennessee NCAA Tournament record

Including Sunday’s loss to Purdue, the Vols are 28-27 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. Under current coach Rick Barnes, who was hired in 2015, Tennessee is 9-6 in six NCAA Tournament appearances.

Rick Barnes NCAA Tournament record

In his head-coaching career that has taken him to five different schools — George Mason, Providence, Clemson, Texas and Tennessee — Barnes has compiled an NCAA Tournament record of 30-28.

The majority of those wins came at Texas, where he went 19-16 in the NCAA Tournament across his 17 seasons there.

Has Rick Barnes been to the Final Four?

Indeed, Barnes has been to the Final Four, leading Texas there in 2003. The Longhorns lost to eventual national champion Syracuse, led by a freshman named Carmelo Anthony. Barnes made two other trips to the Elite Eight at Texas, in 2006 and 2008.

