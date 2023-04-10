Which team is more likely to trade for the Arizona Cardinals’ number three overall pick? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald discuss potential trade scenarios surrounding the Cardinals’ number three pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

CHARLES ROBINSON: Arizona's pick at three sounds like it's getting a lot of traction. Been reported as many as six teams have reached out to Arizona at this stage, potentially to move up to the number three overall pick. Let's spitball who we think those six teams could potentially be.

CHARLES MCDONALD: Indianapolis, just in case they want to secure.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Indy at four.

CHARLES MCDONALD: Yeah, secure their guy. Indy at four. Detroit at six for the same reasons. Vegas, just because I don't think the Jimmy G contract takes them out of the quarterback game.

Atlanta has brought in Will Levis and Anthony Richardson on visits--

CHARLES ROBINSON: Yeah, that's four.

CHARLES MCDONALD: --so they're at least sniffing around. Tennessee, we know, is doing the same thing. And Washington, you can't trick me on the Sam Howell-Jacoby Brissett combo. Let's get real.

CHARLES ROBINSON: I like that six. I agree with that six. I would throw in one dark horse. I think the Minnesota Vikings at 23 are a dark horse. Minnesota Vikings are doing their homework on quarterbacks too. You hear a lot about how much they like Hendon Hooker. And so you're kind of like, huh, is that where Hooker ends up landing? Does maybe that surprises us a little bit and he gets drafted by the Vikings at 23.

Six teams, early April. There's two ways you could look at it. You go, ah, this is a lot of due diligence being done. It feels like all these quarterbacks are moving up. So of course, Arizona has always been a trade target team at three. Of course, people are going to call. You could look at it that way and it's not a big deal.

Or you could look at it from the standpoint of the, draft's going to be wild as [BLEEP]. There's almost no chance Arizona drafts at the number three spot. Someone absolutely trades up. And Arizona is making sure they get it out there, the hey, there's a lot of people interested in this pick, so let's just go ahead and start the auction now.

Story continues

That's kind of what this feels like. When it gets out, this is Arizona basically being like, yeah, we're probably not going to draft here, and anybody who's interested, just know there's a lot of teams interested so we got to hear your best offer.

CHARLES MCDONALD: This is exactly what they should be trying to do. They don't really have a whole lot of talent still on the roster. They let Budda-- not Budda Baker, excuse me, Byron Murphy and Zac Allen walk in free agency this year.

I get the appeal of like staying at three and picking Will Anderson or Tyree Wilson. But you might just want to trade down, if you can, stock up some extra picks. I think like how far Arizona trades down will kind of tell where they see themselves. Because, man, like if they jump all the way down to 23, it feels like you're just punting on this season, for the most part, with Kyler being hurt.

But if they drop down to like seven or eight, where Vegas and Atlanta are, you can still pick up a premium player, even potentially [INAUDIBLE] the first for next year. So I think they're the real wild card.