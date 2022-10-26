Which team is more impressive: Giants or Seahawks? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses which team is more impressive through the first seven weeks between the New York Giants or the Seattle Seahawks.
These rookies are already off to a stellar start, and leading the back in the race for this year's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson indicated today that he’ll be on the field in London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Asked after today’s practice whether he could play a game right now without any limitations, Wilson answered, “Yeah. I feel great. I’m ready to rock.” Wilson’s comments echo those of Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, who [more]
Who knew the game of the week in Week 8 would be Giants vs. Seahawks. Our NFL Up Vote crew debates if either are true contenders in the NFC.
It’s Wednesday morning, which means it’s time for another story in the saga of Who Ended Their Business Relationship With Ye Last Night? To date, we’ve tallied adidas, the most valuable business partnership in the Ye universe, Gap, Balenciaga, his record label partners, his divorce lawyers. Calls to his landscaper, dog groomer and UPS guy were unreturned.
Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast breaks down the Cowboys loss and asks if the rebuild is stalling?
The New York Giants are in desperate need of help at the wide receiver position, so stealing this player from the Seahawks is a no-brainer.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' ugly interception in Monday night's loss to the Bears may have been the result of terrible luck.
The trade winds have already been blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
Matt Eberflus and the Bears had a rare chance to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and the Patriots in New England.
The Buccaneers hit a new low in the Tom Brady Era after Sunday's loss to the lowly Panthers, and former NFL coach Rex Ryan sees a clear issue with the 45-year-old QB and his team.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy his team fell for the Chiefs’ trick.
My all-time favorite sound bite from any coach or player came six years ago next month, when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismissed an opinion of mine, calling me out by name and saying “don’t waste your time reading crap like that.” (I should have sent Aaron a free copy of Playmakers.) The issue came up [more]
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is being punished for throwing a football into the stands, but he’s keeping a good sense of humor about it. The NFL originally fined Cook $7,426 for throwing the ball into the stands. But according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL will reduce that fine to $5,941 — [more]
Is Texas A&M the biggest dumpster fire? Ore is it Miami? What's with Clemson after benching DJ Uiagalele? College Football Fix discusses these topics.
Here are five ideal trade destinations for Jerry Jeudy if the Denver Broncos decide to move on from the former Alabama WR.
'He made a joke & I made a joke. It's really not serious,' Iggly Azalea said after a Raiders reporter tweeted about her halftime show performance.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 9 highlighted by Michigan State at Michigan, Florida vs Georgia, and Kentucky at Tennessee
Let’s examine the biggest factors that will impact Aaron Judge’s decision to stay with the New York Yankees or sign elsewhere.