Which team would be more dangerous in playoffs: Jaguars or Jets? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" debates on which team would be more dangerous in playoffs between the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets.
Harris made the play that became known as the "Immaculate Reception" in 1972 against the Raiders.
The Mets are signing star infielder Carlos Correa to a 12-year deal.
Mat Ishbia is in the process of purchasing the Phoenix Suns and the NBA world has thoughts on the impending sale. Including Magic Johnson.
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
Lawsuits were filed after a years-long dispute between Gary Player and Marc Player about golf legend's collectibles after he ended a business relationship with his son.
The first Eagles injury report of the week offers updates on Jalen Hurts, Reed Blankenship and more. By Dave Zangaro
It was meant to be the day that Argentina’s fans were finally able to see their heroes in the flesh. Instead, the closest most of the five million supporters in Buenos Aires got to Lionel Messi was looking up as his helicopter circled above.
Only two results are required for the Packers to be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.
Carlos Correa reportedly now is headed to the Mets, leaving the Giants in a world of hurt with no free agents to turn to.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew won’t be getting any reps during the Eagles’ Tuesday’s walkthrough practice. Minshew has been excused from the team’s walkthrough because he will be attending and speaking at Mike Leach’s funeral. Leach, who died last week, coached Minshew at Washington State and the quarterback shared how much the relationship meant to him. “He [more]
The Patriots will pick in the top 20 of the first round if their late-season slide continues. Here's the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Week 15 results.
Garbage time of the Monday night game between the Rams and the Packers included a conversation between the members of the broadcast booth that was anything but. On Tuesday, Packers coach Matt LaFluer vaguely confirmed the accuracy of comments made on the air by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman of ESPN. They said LaFleur had [more]
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. Harris' son Dok told The Associated Press his father died overnight. “We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet,” Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s getting frustrated with how often he [more]
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 16 including Jaguars at Jets, Seahawks at Chiefs, Giants at Vikings, Eagles at Cowboys
The Steelers are going to continue to play Kenny Pickett this season.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Christian McCaffrey is exceeding the expectations the team had when he arrived from the Carolina Panthers before the NFL trade deadline.
Odenigbo is tied for fifth on the team in sacks (3.5) and quarterback hits (6) while playing 24.3 percent of the snaps this season.