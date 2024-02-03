Team McDavid vs. Team MacKinnon - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Team McDavid vs. Team MacKinnon, 02/03/2024
With the NHL heading into its midseason break, it's a good time to look at who's been the best of the best in fantasy hockey thus far.
Multiple 49ers personnel were candid about the defense's underwhelming performance in the NFC championship game.
Ivory Coast scored two late goals to stun Mali in the AFCON quarterfinals — 12 days after it was all but out of the tournament.
"It's going to be tough to feel like you're just playing basketball," Plum said of Clark's pursuit.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Fans will have to wait even longer for the matchup.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
With the NHL All-Star break here, it's time to make fantasy hockey roster improvements for the second half with any of these players.
Davis and James were both scratches for the showdown with the rival Celtics.
Jason Fitz kicks off this action-packed edition of Zero Blitz with Frank Schwab as the duo give out their end-of-season NFL awards to players and coaches most deserving. After discussing nicknames and reacting to some of the latest news, the duo honor the story of the year, person of the year, ridiculous person of the year, game of the year, saddest fanbase of the year and the top deliveries of the 2023 season (presented by Prime). Later, Fitz joined by Fox's top broadcasting duo Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to discuss the discourse around analytics and the NFC Championship Game before addressing the elephant in the room in Tom Brady reportedly joining the team next year (and what that means for Olsen's future as a top analyst). Fitz finishes off the show with former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives us insight on the latest coaching hires around the league, including Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders (and what the choice says about the power structure in DC), Mike Macdonald to the Seattle Seahawks and more.
Former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn agreed to become the Commanders' next coach on Thursday.
The USWNT captain spoke to The Athletic about American fans and how they compare to other nation's fans.
Barkley didn't mince words with people who think Taylor Swift is ruining football.
Fred Zinkie reveals 10 players projected for solid seasons who are good values as fantasy drafts approach.
Six cameras installed in two goal posts will offer a unique perspective on the Super Bowl.
Messi rested, reportedly to protect against injury, and Inter Miami lost 6-0 to Al-Nassr. They're now winless in four preseason games.
Here's a 40-pack of players to peruse over as the prop bets start to come into focus for the big game and the silly season starts to take hold.
Dalton Del Don breaks down players and strategies he plans to stay away from in fantasy football drafts next season.