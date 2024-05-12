Team Lauren tournament continues to honor DC player's memory

No. 3 Daviess County scored seven runs in the eighth inning with the international tie-breaker in effect to secure a 10-3 softball win over Heritage Hills in the Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament.

But the real message of the event came Friday between the Daviess County game and a matchup with Hancock County and Lyon County.

That’s when Lauren’s mother, June Conder, read a family remembrance over the public address speaker about her daughter, and the crowd at the DC field, along with members of both teams on the field, listened in silence.

“Lauren had the biggest heart ever,” June said. “She had a group of best friends that have been together since the ages of five to 10, and that group is still together today. She loved to play, sing, dance, spend time with her friends, and ride four-wheelers. The beach was her favorite place to be. She constantly talked of wanting to become a marine biologist when she got older.

“The summer between Lauren’s freshman and sophomore year, she was diagnosed with a rare form of stage four ovarian cancer.” June then told of Lauren’s difficult battle with the disease.

“Lauren was 17 when she passed March 25, 2010. Six weeks later the first Team Lauren tournament was held. Lauren lived life to the fullest. Don’t take life for granted, love your family, and make good choices. Unfortunately, we learned that our lives can change in a second. Thank you for supporting Team Lauren.”

DC coach John Biggs said listening to June and remembering Lauren, has helped put a lot of things in perspective for participants in the tournament throughout the years.

“We want them be kids and let them have some fun here, at the same time, we hope they leave here with an awareness of how lucky they are, and how they can support and help others in time of need,” Biggs said.

There are various fund raisers, bake sales and other things to raise money during the weekend for the Lauren Girten Memorial Scholarship, which is given to a person who represents Lauren’s personality by showing acts of kindness to others. The scholarship and this weekend allows Biggs to continue honoring her memory and passing that along to his players.

In the game, Daviess County’s Annie Newman had the big bat against Heritage Hills, hitting two home runs, including a three-run shot in that eighth inning that lifted DC to a 9-3 lead. Her home run in the third scored two runs.

Kylie Clark hit a two-run single in the eighth, Shelby Bennett hit a run-scoring single, and Danielle Beckwith hit a sacrifice fly to bring in another run. Molly Hancock hit two doubles for Daviess County. The Lady Panthers are 20-6 on the season.

Sophia Cain was the starting pitcher, giving up five hits and three runs while striking out four in four innings. Kamryn Timmons struck out five, walked three and gave up one hit in four relief innings for the win.

“Sophia did a nice job for us,” Biggs said. “Kam came in, thought she pitched well, liked the fight she had. Those are those tough situations that both Sophia and Kam need to be in and have some success with to increase their confidence.”

Daviess County will play two more games Saturday.