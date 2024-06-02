Team wins 40-over match with just one ball of chase

[Getty Images]

A team has won a 40-over match after just one legitimate ball of their chase in Stoke-on-Trent.

Checkley's second XI recorded a 10-wicket victory over Wedgwood's second XI in the first round of the Cricket Cave Talbot Shield in the North Staffordshire and South Cheshire League.

They needed just nine to win after Wedgwood were all out for eight in 10.1 overs, with eight of their batters dismissed without scoring.

In reply, Checkley sealed the victory after one legitimate ball. Blake Haddrell hit the first ball, which was also a no-ball, for four and then hit another four when it was re-bowled.

Bowler Charlie Lewis took five Wedgwood wickets for just one run, while Nick Hunt claimed 4-3.

Of Wedgwood's eight runs, five of them were extras, coming via four leg byes and a wide.