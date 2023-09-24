Which team joined the Top 10 in this week's South Jersey Mean 15 football rankings?

The Haddonfield High School football team enter the field prior to the football game between Haddonfield and Paulsboro played at Haddonfield High School on Friday, September 1, 2023.

South Jersey Mean 15 Rankings

1. Millville (3-1; previous ranking 1) – The Thunderbolts had their bye last week. Defense has been the squad’s calling card this season as it has allowed just 33 points in four games, and only 19 in their three wins. Acear Cornish has a team-best 37 tackles, Darian Blachewicz and Xavier McBride lead the way with three sacks apiece, and Lotzeir Brooks and Kyon Conyers both have a pair of interceptions. Millville returns to action Friday at home against Lenape at the grand re-opening of Wheaton Field.

2. Mainland (5-0; 2) – Stephen Ordille’s 3-yard touchdown with 29.6 seconds left capped a 14-play, 91-yard drive and lifted the Mustangs to a 14-7 triumph over Hammonton on Friday. Ordille had 11 attempts for 53 yards on the final march and finished with 74 yards and two scores on the ground overall. Jamie Tyson brought in a key 24-yard grab from John Franchini on the final drive to get the ball to the 3-yard line.

3. St. Augustine (3-2; 3) – The Hermit defense shined again Friday night as the Prep won the Holy War over Holy Spirit 14-0. St. Augustine gave up just 156 yards of offense, the fourth consecutive contest it’s allowed less than 200. It was also the squad’s second shutout in three weeks. Matt Bonczek had 8 tackles and Ugo Nwotite had 8 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Julian Turney led the offense with 23 carries for 68 yards and both scores.

4. Cherokee (3-1; 4) – Cherokee was on a bye last week. The Marlton program has been lights out on the defensive side of the ball this season, giving up 29 points in four games, all of which have come against teams in the Mean 15. Austin Lenart has 41 tackles, Leo Bluestein has 5.5 stops for loss, Brodyn Wolfert has made 3.5 sacks and Evan Bryfogle has 3 interceptions. Cherokee returns to action with a home game against Williamstown on Friday.

5. Camden (4-1; 5) – Christian Braxton ran 24 times for a career-high 201 yards and a touchdown as the Panthers took down Camden Catholic 28-6 at the Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers on Saturday. Judah Anthony had 9 carries for 66 yards and a score, Nasere Blakney had 6 attempts for 65 yards and a TD and Terron Loyd took a kick return 88 yards to the house.

6. Winslow (4-1; 6) – Quarterback Deante Ruffin, a Camden transfer who sat the first four contests due to NJSIAA rules, returned to action in a 27-14 win over Shawnee on Friday. He was 9-of-18 passing for 101 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions, and ran 8 times for 15 yards and 2 scores. Jahleer Stanley and Kameron Brown each had 86 yards on the ground, and Cam Miller had 4 grabs for 45 yards and a TD.

7. Delsea (3-1; 7) – Wayne Adair had 6 carries for 86 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Crusaders slayed Kingsway 41-13 on Friday. Daniel Russo ran 16 times for 155 yards and a score and added 10 tackles, 3 for loss, and an interception on defense. Zach Maxwell and Jose Berrios both had rushing TDs as well while Carlos Reyes posted 12 tackles, 3 for loss, and a sack.

8. Shawnee (3-2; 8) – Shawnee dropped its second straight after opening the campaign with three consecutive wins, falling to Winslow 27-14 on Friday. Joe Papa was 16-of-33 passing for 220 yards and 2 scores and had 18 attempts for 64 yards on the ground. Jack Conners had 7 grabs for 105 yards and a TD and Liam Gilmore added 4 receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. Brett Lundberg, Joey Cleaver and Justin Robinson all had interceptions.

9. Eastside (3-1; 10) – The Tigers went into their bye last week winners of their previous two games. They’ve given up 42 points in four contests, but only 14 in their three triumphs. They host Willingboro on Saturday with first place in the West Jersey Football League Liberty Division at stake.

10. Timber Creek (5-0; 13) – Zyeir Green ran for two scores and had an interception on defense as the Chargers blanked Cherry Hill West 43-0 on Friday. Quadir Baldwin had 12 carries for 89 yards and a TD and caught a touchdown pass as well. Jayden Ellis added a rushing score and Kysim Khan had a receiving TD.

11. Hammonton (3-2; 11) – The Blue Devil defense had Mainland’s offense out of sync all night Friday, but it wasn’t enough in a 14-7 setback. They gave up just five first downs before the Mustangs’ game-winning, fourth-quarter march. Kenny Smith ran for 80 yards and a score.

12. Cedar Creek (4-1; 12) – The Pirates built a 20-0 halftime lead then held off Salem 20-14 at the Rumble on the Raritan Saturday. Aamir Dunbar had 24 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown, Jahmir Campfield added a rushing score and Billy Smith found Alim Parks for a 10-yard TD.

13. Haddonfield (4-0; NR) – Dom Hahn ran 17 times for 201 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Haddons snapped South Jersey’s longest active winning streak, downing Woodbury 21-6 on a wet Saturday morning. Luca Lentini added an interception for the victors.

14. Paul VI (3-1; 14) – The Eagles entered their bye on a three-game winning streak. Quarterback Dom Santiago has excelled during that stretch, completing 48-of-86 passes for 813 yards, 11 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions. He’s also scored a pair of rushing TDs. Receiver Tyree Roane has also delivered in their three victories with 21 grabs for 285 yards and 5 scores. Paul VI visits Moorestown on Friday. The winner will take over first place in the WJFL National.

15. Woodbury (3-1; 9) – The Thundering Herd lost to Haddonfield 21-6 on Saturday as their nine-game winning streak, the longest in South Jersey, ended. Anthony Reagan Jr. had 18 carries for 50 yards and a score but starting quarterback Dante Viccharelli was out for the contest.

