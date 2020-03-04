Team Ineos Sport Director Nicolas Portal Dies at Age 40

Photo credit: Bryn Lennon - Getty Images

Nicolas Portal, 40, passed away suddenly on Tuesday after suffering from cardiac arrest at his home in Andorra.

Portal started his pro cycling career in 2002, but was forced to retire in ’10 due to a heart condition.

He had served as a sport director for Team Sky, now Team Ineos, since 2013.

Nicolas Portal, the sport director for Team Ineos, passed away suddenly Tuesday afternoon from cardiac arrest while at his home in Andorra. The native Frenchman, who went by “Nico,” was 40 years old.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved team mate, colleague and friend Nico Portal who died suddenly this afternoon at his home in Andorra,” Team Ineos stated on its website. “RIP Nico—Your spirit will always be with us on the road and you will forever be in our hearts.”



Portal got his start in competitive cycling as a youth first with mountain biking—which, by the look of his social media, he still greatly enjoyed. Portal transitioned to competitive road cycling and turned pro in 2002 with team AG2R Prévoyance. His best career result was his Stage 3 win at the Criterium du Dauphiné in 2004. He then rode for team Caisse d'Epargne–Illes Balears from 2006 to ’09.

Portal was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat in late 2008, which forced him to sit out the entire ’09 racing season. He was cleared to ride again and signed on with Team Sky in 2010, but his heart condition forced him to retire after that season.



He went on to become a manager for Team Sky and then a sport director in 2013. He contributed to Team Sky’s dominance at the Tour de France—Bradley Wiggins’s win in 2012; Chris Froome’s victories in ’13, ’15, ’16, and ’17; and Geraint Thomas’s win in ’18.

Photo credit: Bryn Lennon - Getty Images

Portal stayed on as the team transitioned into Team Ineos and helped guide Egan Bernal to victory at the Tour de France last year.

“My thoughts are with his wife and children, who he put above everything else,” Thomas wrote in a Tweet. “I’ll always remember him dancing with his little girl in Paris into the early hours. He was too young to be taken away from them. Nico, I’ll miss you mate, you were one of the good ones.”

Can’t quite get my head around it, it’s too sad. Nico was so talented, warm, genuine and always there when I needed him. He was more than my colleague, he was my friend. pic.twitter.com/cW6DUidgwW — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) March 4, 2020

Froome also expressed his condolences: “My thoughts are with Nico’s wife and children tonight. He was the kindest, happiest guy I knew and always lived life to the fullest.”

