Team Ineos' Luke Rowe expelled from Tour de France in blow for Geraint Thomas

Team Ineos road captain has been expelled from the 2019 Tour de France - Velo

Geraint Thomas’s hopes of winning a second successive Tour de France title have been rocked after commissaires decided to throw his team-mate and road captain Luke Rowe off the race on Wednesday night.

Rowe became embroiled in an incident with Jumbo-Visma’s Tony Martin on a hot and fractious stage 17 from Pont du Gard to Gap.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It is unclear from the clips which have appeared on social media what the exact chain of events was, but at one stage it appeared that Ineos and Jumbo-Visma were fighting for ­position at the front of the bunch when Rowe forced the Dutch team’s leader Steven Kruijswijk to move off the wheel of his team-mates.

In another clip, Martin cut up Rowe causing the Welshman to skid as he narrowly kept his bike on the road. Rowe then appeared to react by pushing or grabbing the German.

After reviewing the footage, commissaires decided to disqualify both riders. They were also fined 1000 Swiss francs (about £800) each. Rowe, who was also caught up in a controversy last year when he took a placard off a member of the public, apologised immediately, saying he was sorry that he had “let the guys down”.

“To come here with this team, a bunch of good mates, I feel like I’ve let them down and, of course, let ­myself down,” he said. “We were both trying to do a job. Maybe we both overstepped the mark slightly, but it feels harsh to be thrown off the race, both of us.

“Neither of us deserve that. There are a lot of people supporting you, watching you. It’s pretty hard.”

Story continues

The disqualification – Ineos’s second in two years after Gianni Moscon was thrown off last year’s race for hitting another rider – was described as “pretty harsh” by team principal Dave Brailsford.

The two teams released a joint statement following the disqualification of Rowe and Martin: "We believe this is a very harsh decision by the race commissaries and against the spirit of what has been such a fantastic race to date. It was the sort of incident that merits a fine and a warning but certainly not expulsion from the race - a ‘yellow card’ but not a ‘red’.

"Luke and Tony recognised it for what it was - a minor spat on the road at the end of a sweltering day in the saddle. It didn’t affect any other rider and it didn’t disadvantage any other team. They rode to the end of the stage together where they both shook hands. There was no ill will and they clearly still have a lot of respect for one another. We believe it is unjust that their Tour could come to an end over something like this at this point in the race."

The controversy has struck just as the Tour enters the final three stages in the Alps which are due to decide this year’s general classification battle. Thomas, the 2018 champion, remains second overall, 1min 35sec behind maillot jaune Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), heading into the first of those stages from Embrun to Valloire today.

While Rowe is not a climber, and his absence will, therefore, not be as keenly felt as it might otherwise have been, he would still have been expected to do a job in the early part of the day. He is also a big ­character on the team bus. Martin performs the same role for Jumbo-Visma, for whom Kruijswijk sits third on GC, 12 seconds behind Thomas.

The closeness of the battle for yellow – with Alaphilippe widely expected to fall away and second to sixth separated by just 39sec – ­explains why tensions have reached boiling point.

“Everyone wanted to be in the right position,” commented Alaphilippe in his post-race press conference of the argy bargy on the stage, which was played out in near 40C heat. “But there were a couple guys getting nervous, physical about it. They thought I might ­attack, I guess, so I went over and told them to calm it.”

One thing is clear, the biggest winners from yesterday’s drama were Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), who sits fourth on GC, 15 seconds behind Thomas.

The Welshman’s coach Tim Kerrison, though, believes Ineos remain in a strong position. Kerrison said on Wednesday that the fact that they have two riders in contention, with Egan Bernal fifth overall at 2min 02sec, was a “tactical advantage” that could make all the difference.

“Obviously it’s about how well riders hold up in the third week of a grand tour, possibly that’s the most important factor among those top six or seven riders,” Kerrison said. “G handles the altitude really well. So he’s coming in with confidence. And Egan lives and trains at 2,600m altitude. He’s very confident as well. All three stages go well over 2,300m, so it will be exciting.”

With two of the three stages – today’s from Embrun to Valloire and tomorrow’s from Saint-Jean-de-Maureinne to Tignes – offering bonus seconds on certain climbs, Kerrison said it was going to be “tense and exciting”.

“Certainly what we do have is two options in the top six which we should be able to use to our tactical advantage,” said the Australian, who added that Ineos had done reconnaissance of the three stages twice with two different groups. “It’s just identifying the right moment.”

He added: “Everyone has complained for years about the race being boring, but no one could accuse us or the race of being boring this year.”