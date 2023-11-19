'This team has such incredible heart.' Barnstable volleyball drops state title game thriller

WORCESTER — If there was ever such a thing as a primetime high school volleyball match, this was it.

In the final game of the 2023 MIAA volleyball season, the No. 2 Barnstable girls volleyball team (21-4), took on the No. 1 seed Newton North (25-1).

The game was set up for greatness from the moment the two reached the final.

There's history between these two programs. The Tigers' only loss of the season was in a five-set match to Barnstable back on Oct. 6th. The two also met in last season's state semi-final, which Newton North won 3-1 en route to the 2022 state title.

Saturday's final was a heavyweight clash, and it certainly lived up to the billing.

The match went five sets, with Newton North coming out on top 3-2 (25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 23-25,16-14). The Tigers were able to land the final blow in what had been a volleyball marathon between the two teams.

Reality sets in for Barnstable as Newton North celebrates their victory after the fifth set in the state volleyball championship.

Twice the Red Hawks found themselves needing to respond after losing sets, and twice they answered the call. After the match, Barnstable senior Molly Fredo said she couldn't have been prouder of her team's effort.

"This team has such incredible heart," Fredo said. "We just play our hearts out, (and) we don't give up. It's not over until it's over."

That heart is what got them to that decisive fifth set — and within a couple of points of winning it. Newton North held leads in each of the five sets, and in each one, the Red Hawks battled back.

The Red Hawks found their backs against the wall time and time again in this match and refused to give in. After losing the first set, they overcame a 13-10 deficit to win set number two. After the Tigers took set three, the Red Hawks had one set to extend their season.

Barnstable overcame deficits of 10-5, and 17-13, to win the set 25-23.

"We were down every set, and just knowing what they have, knowing what's open on the court, we just played our hearts out and did what we could," Fredo said.

Even in the decisive fifth set, Barnstable refused to quit.

The Tigers were ahead 8-3 when the teams switched sides in the fifth set. Instead of rolling over, the Red Hawks dug deep and responded once again.

They went on a 10-5 run that brought the game level at 13. Head coach Tom Turco said after the match that that's the epitome of the Red Hawks mentality.

"That's who they are. That's the character of the kids," Turco said. "They just didn't quit. They put themselves in a position of tying it up, and unfortunately, we didn't follow through."

The match featured everything a state championship should have: two evenly matched teams, and a ruckus atmosphere to match. The Red Hawks fan base made the trip and made their presence felt throughout the match.

The Red Hawks have felt that support all year long. The Barnstable community has backed them all season, and after the match, Fredo expressed her appreciation.

"The Barnstable volleyball community is just an incredible thing," she said. "They give us the most support. Our fans travel two hours, that just represents how much of a fan base we have. That's just crucial for us to have that support. It means a lot."

The match closes the book on the 2023 Red Hawks volleyball team. The season featured an undefeated league season, a nine-match winning streak and the run to the title game.

Barnstable will graduate a group of highly impactful seniors: setter Sadie Wellbeloved, libero Logan Hurwitz, defensive specialist Ashley Walantis, outside hitter Fredo, middle hitter Charlotte Sullivan, and defensive specialist Scout Johnson.

André Simms covers high school sports for the Times. Contact him at asimms@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X/Twitter: @that1guyandre.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Barnstable volleyball drops state championship match to Newton North