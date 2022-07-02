Team Hezeberg crewman ejected in pre-qualifying inspection at Road America

The No. 27 Ford driven by Loris Hezemans failed pre-qualifying inspection two times Saturday morning, resulting in the ejection of a crewman.

The part-time effort entered by Team Hezeberg loses engineer Jonah Karpinski for the weekend and will not be able to select its pit stall for Sunday’s Kwik Trip 250 at Road America (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

In NASCAR Xfinity Series pre-qualifying inspection, the No. 21 Chevrolet from the Richard Childress Racing stable also failed twice and lost its pit selection.