Which team has had the more surprising start: Eagles or Giants? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses which team has had the more surprising start between the Philadelphia Eagles or the New York Giants.
"GMFB" discusses which team has had the more surprising start between the Philadelphia Eagles or the New York Giants.
The Patriots are bringing back linebacker Jamie Collins for a fourth time to bolster their linebacker depth ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Lions.
At a time of supposedly unprecedented sensitivity to ensuring that players who may have suffered head injuries are removed from play, common sense suggests that everyone connected to the process will be more careful than ever about flagging potentially concussed players and properly checking them out. Alas, common sense ain’t. Late in the first half [more]
Police are describing the deaths as a "series of killings," but stopped short of saying a serial killer was on the loose.
The Lions are scoring and allowing points at a historic rate, with the league’s top offense and worst defense through four games. While tight end T.J. Hockenson hadn’t been involved much in the team’s first three contests, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift were both out for Week Four due to injury. [more]
The Browns defense played without a pair of All-Pro ends in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney against Atlanta, and the effects were felt.
Matt Eberflus is confident with his decision to punt on 4th & 2 late in the fourth quarter.
Wisconsin made a surprise coaching change after a loss to Illinois. Two coaching vacancies now in the Big Ten.
Pro Football Focus grades are out and Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas led the way for the New York Giants in Week 4.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
The beauty, in this instance, was in the details.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury and backup [more]
JuJu Smith-Schuster throws shade at the Steelers coaches.
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann
There isn't a more serious issue facing the NFL than head trauma, and the star quarterback should consider the long-term effects, Chase Goodbread writes.
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 5.
From DK Metcalf's interesting trip to the locker room to Cooper Rush's winning formula, NBC Sports Bay Area lists the winners and losers from Week 4.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes etched his name in the NFL record book. Again.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was livid with the officials after a controversial play in Sunday's Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.