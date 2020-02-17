Team Giannis will donate another $100,000 to its NBA All-Star Game charity

The NBA All-Star Game was exciting for all fans thanks to a new format they’d be interested to see expanded. No one was more excited, though, than two groups of Chicago school kids who were not only in attendance but were rooting to win thousands of dollars in donations as handpicked charitable beneficiaries.

And now All-Star captain Giannis Antetokounmpo is donating more to the After School Matters foundation he chose for his team. The Milwaukee Bucks star, whose All-Star squad lost to LeBron James’ group on a free throw, tweeted the team would donate an extra $100,000 to the charity.

Thank you @Aftrschoolmttrs for your energy as you inspired us. It was an honor to play for you. On behalf of our team, we’re going to donate another $100k to support your great work. Keep it up! https://t.co/oJr3bUZXc9 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 17, 2020

After School Matters provides after-school and summer program opportunities to nearly 19,000 Chicago students every year. It allows teenagers in the public school system to explore and develop their talents and skills in opportunities that aren’t always available to them.

The game was broken down into quarters with the winner of each getting $100,000. The organization won $100,000 when Team Giannis won the second quarter, 51-30.

Team LeBron chose Chicago Scholars, which won $400,000 via the in-game competition. Team LeBron won the first quarter and the fourth quarter after a third-quarter tie put $300,000 on the line in the final frame. Yahoo Sports was with the more than 100 first-generation college hopefuls of Chicago Scholars during the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo announced a $100,000 donation to his all-star charity beneficiary. (AP Photo/Nam Huh)

