Team GB play it safe with Paris 2024 Olympics kit

The Adidas-designed kit for the Paris Games features plenty of dark blue

Great Britain have stuck with traditional colours - and gone for a striking navy blue backdrop - in their official Olympic and Paralympic kits that preserve the traditional red, white and blue union flags.

It followed a backlash earlier this month over the sale of Olympic merchandise to fans which were branded as ‘union jack’ flags but contained dots and squiggles as well as a colour scheme that veered into pinks and purples.

The newly revealed Adidas team kit adopts a much more conservative tone, although the striking predominance of dark blue at this summer’s Paris Olympics represents a shift from recent competition kits that have generally been set on a white backdrop.

The tracksuits which will be worn on the podium, however, are in a white base and will have the union flag on the arm.

This, according to Adidas, will result “in a clean radiant kit that allows the medals to shine”. The press release also claimed that the kit would “unite all athletes with fresh interpretations of Great Britain’s distinctive identity”.

Diver Tom Daley, who will be competing at his fifth consecutive Olympics in Paris, gave the new design his immediate endorsement. “I can genuinely say that nothing compares to competing in my Team GB kit, knowing that all the training I’ve done is gearing towards hopefully winning a medal for my country,” he said. “This new kit totally sums up that special feeling and I cannot wait to wear it in Paris this summer.”

Tom Daley will be competing at his fifth Olympic Games

The four-time Olympic medalist is a fan of the new designs

The kit, unveiled in Paris, will also use a typeface that has been inspired by the 1924 Games in the French capital 100 years ago when Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell won the gold medals that inspired the Oscar-winning Chariots of Fire movie. Adidas even claim that athletes will “feel the passion” rising from a typeface which features ‘tactile graphics’.

“Embracing tradition while injecting newness, Team GB and Paralympics GB competition wear builds around the classic British red, white and blue; integrating this iconic colorway in an effortlessly simple way to connect a new generation of fans to the passion of the athlete,” declared Adidas in launching the kit.

Taekwondo athlete Bianca Walkden models the GB training kit

British diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix in competition wear

The German sportswear brand is providing kit for 15 teams in Paris this summer and, of the British design, which was completed two years ago in consultation with Team GB, it added: “A color blocking approach means fiery red and brilliant white accents playfully pop - during movement - against a clean, dark navy base that provides the perfect canvas to unite athletes across many sports.

“The look is completed thanks to striking white lion head graphics of Team GB and Paralympics GB logos that stand proudly on the chests of athletes as they represent this proud sporting nation.”

Livvy Breen, a Paralympic medallist in the sprint relay and long jump, said: “I love the new kit, especially the pops of colour and what they represent - it feels really fresh”.

The BOA has separately collaborated with the Bath-based design company Thisaway on their new fan merchandise.

Flags, bunting and water bottles were launched last June in a different colour scheme and provoked criticism following the outrage over the changed St George’s Cross flag on the collar of the England football shirt for Euro 2024.

A supporters flag featuring the 'Union Jack' in different colour shades, which provoked such a backlash

The new flags, which have been controversially branded as ‘Paris Union Jack Supporters Flag’, have sold out after going on sale in the official Team GB shop for £12. The bunting, which claims to be a ‘union jack pattern’, costs £13 and the sold out metal water bottles in the new design colours retail at £17.50.

Fashion verdict

Team GB will not be the best dressed at Paris Olympics

Read more

What other countries are wearing, including USA’s controversial kit

Nike’s unveiling of Team USA’s Olympic kit sparked a sexism storm with its track and field kits coming under fire for leaving female athletes ‘exposed’. While athletes get multiple kit options to choose from, one particular design shown on a mannequin - a leotard featuring a high-cut pelvic region - triggered criticism. United States Track and Field said the uniforms revealed were only two of many options available, while athletes later said the picture of the mannequin itself had not done the outfit justice.

BREAKING: Here's your first look at the new @Nike kits that will be worn by the U.S. track and field team at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. pic.twitter.com/XPWOnBrwsv — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) April 11, 2024

Hosts France have been designed by renowned artistic director Stephane Ashpool, and produced by French sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif. Ashpool’s designs pay homage to both the athletes and the vibrant city of Paris, where his creativity first flourished.

Canada have partnered with Lululemon for their Paris outfits, with the nation’s red and white colours instantly recognisable, across a high-tech design focusing on thermal comfort while paying homage to the country’s indigenous heritage.

Team Canada athletes in their new Olympics outfit - Reuters/Carlos Osorio

Australia’s new Olympic uniforms were unveiled in Sydney in March, and feature the work of Indigenous artists. Designs by the artist and boxer Paul Fleming and Torres Strait Islander artist David Bosun are included. For the first time, Australian athletes will be able to wear uniform dresses around Olympic venues when not competing.

Athletes during the launch of the Australian Olympic team uniform in Sydney - AAP

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.