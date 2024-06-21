Team GB pick Fitzpatrick and Fleetwood for Paris 2024

The golf events run from 1-10 August at Paris 2024 [Getty Images]

Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood have been selected to represent Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open champion, will compete at his first Olympic Games.

Fleetwood, who represented Team GB at Tokyo 2020, returns to Le Golf National where he won the Open de France in 2017 and was part of Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team in 2018.

Justin Rose won individual gold for GB in the men's event at Rio 2016, when golf returned to the Olympics after a 112-year absence.

Fleetwood, 33, began the 2024 season with victory in Dubai and recorded his best finish at Augusta National when he tied third at the Masters in April.

Following his maiden major in 2022, Fitzpatrick, 29, clinched his second PGA Tour title last year before joining Fleetwood at his third Ryder Cup as Europe beat the United States in Rome.

Team GB's Paris 2024 chef de mission Mark England said: “We are thrilled to have two golfers with such tremendous pedigree representing Team GB this summer.

"It is great to welcome Matt into the fold for what will be his first Olympic Games, and to have Tommy back with us after his time competing in Tokyo 2020. Of course, this course holds such special memories for Tommy, so we are certain he and Matt will both look forward to playing in Paris once again."

The women’s golf qualification period ends on Monday, 24 June, with selection to be confirmed shortly after that date.

Olympic golf consists of 72-hole individual stroke play for both men and women, with Fitzpatrick and Fleetwood contesting the men’s event from 1-4 August.