Team GB name triathlon team for Paris 2024

Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame injury 11 weeks before the start of the Tokyo Olympics to win individual silver and a historic mixed relay gold [Getty Images]

Great Britain have named their final three triathletes to complete their team for this summer's Paris Olympic Games.

Double Olympic medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown is joined by Kate Waugh and Sam Dickinson in Team GB's five-athlete triathlon team.

Beth Potter and Alex Yee were the first two triathletes selected for the team in November.

It means there is no place for Jonny Brownlee - the 34-year-old had been aiming to prove his fitness for Paris when appearing at the World Triathlon Series in Yokohama in May but could only finish 38th.

He won individual bronze at London 2012 and silver in Rio four years later.

He was also part of the team which won mixed relay gold at Tokyo 2020, while older brother Alistair won gold at London and Rio before stepping away from Olympic distance triathlons in 2021.

It will be the first British Olympic triathlon team without a Brownlee since the Athens Games in 2004.

"Throughout the process, realistic potential for winning medals was at the fore, and it’s with this in mind we welcome Georgia, Kate and Sam to join the already announced Beth Potter and Alex Yee," said British Triathlon Performance Director and Team GB Triathlon Lead, Mike Cavendish.

"This was an incredibly hard selection process"

GB have won more triathlon medals than any other nation since the sport was introduced to the Olympics at Sydney 2000.

The Paris Olympics begins with the opening ceremony on 26 July.