Great Britain men’s 4x100m relay team last in heat in first run since CJ Ujah’s return

Romell Glave and Richard Kilty botched the final changeover for Team GB - Shutterstock

Great Britain have crashed out of the men’s 4x100 metre relay at the European Championships after an “horrendous” performance saw them trail home last in their semi-final heat.

On what was CJ Ujah’s first major championship relay run since his positive drugs test cost them Olympic silver in 2021, a misjudgement on the final changeover from Richard Kilty to Romell Glave ended their hopes of a fifth straight European gold.

Glave, who won bronze in the individual 100m, appeared to set off too soon and then struggled to make the required adjustment, but Kilty could not understand how they were already so far adrift.

“It was horrendous, I don’t know what happened,” said Kilty. “We should never have been running that slow. We are going to need to take a look back at it on the video, but that team on paper is a very very fast team. Something clearly went wrong. It is very disappointing as we wanted to come here and win.

“We have never run in that particular order before, we are trying things out for the Olympics, so we have to test people out on different legs before it. We are just really disappointed with that.”

Richard Kilty (right) called Team GB's relay effort 'horrendous' - Getty Images/Michael Steele

With Louie Hinchliffe, Jeremiah Azu, Reece Prescod and Zharnel Hughes all absent in Rome – despite being the fastest British sprinters so far this year – the team is likely to be very different in Paris. The mistake follows a history of mishaps in this event.

The men’s team dropped the baton at the Olympics Games in 1996 and 2000, as well as the world championships in 2001 and the European Championships in Helsinki. They were also disqualified at the 2008 and 2021 Olympics but, as well as their repeated European championship success, they did win world gold in 2017 and Olympic gold in 2004. “We are a team, we are a unit, we win together, we lose together,” said Kilty.

Ujah, whose positive test after Tokyo was found to have been unintentionally caused by a contaminated amino acid bought on Amazon, said that he had still been welcomed back by his team-mates. Kilty had previously said that he would never forgive Ujah. “We all make mistakes in life and obviously I made it at this level,” said Ujah. “I know I can walk with my head held high, knowing I didn’t try to cheat.

“I have learned a lot about myself, the resilience, and the mental health. It has taken a lot to get back to this point. My little son is spurring me on and that’s what is keeping me going.

“It has been hard. I cannot put it into words, but you know I was always hoping that I would be cleared and I would never purposely do what happened.”

