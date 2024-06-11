Team GB diving team for Paris 2024 finalised

Great Britain's Grace Reid made her Olympics debut at the Rio 2016 Games [Getty Images]

The final three divers have been named by the British Olympic Association (BOA) to complete Team GB's line-up for Paris 2024.

Grace Reid will feature in her third Games, while Jordan Houlden and Kyle Kothari will make their Olympic debuts this summer.

The trio successfully came through last month's GB Diving Championships to be included in a team of 11 athletes.

The team also features 2020 gold medallist Tom Daley who will compete at a fifth Olympic.

Reid will join Yasmin Harper in the individual women's 3m springboard event, while Houlden will compete with Rio 2016 medallist Jack Laugher in the same discipline for the men.

Kothari will participate alongside Noah Williams in the men's individual 10m platform competition.

Team GB's Paris 2024 diving team