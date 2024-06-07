Team GB announce Olympic boxing squad

Delicious Orie and Rosie Eccles won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games [Getty Images]

Team GB have named six boxers that will represent Great Britain at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Super-heavyweight Delicious Orie, heavyweight Pat Brown, light-middleweight Lewis Richardson, middleweight Chantelle Reid, welterweight Rosie Eccles and bantamweight Charley Davison are all included.

Colchester fighter Richardson was the last of the group to qualify, having only secured his place last week in Thailand.

Davison, 30, is the only fighter in the squad to have previous Olympic experience.

Davison was knocked out at the quarter-final stage in Tokyo three years ago but has moved weight from flyweight to bantamweight for Paris.

"Qualifying for a second time means a little bit more to me," she said. "I am a much more experienced boxer now and I know what to expect."

Orie, 27, won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and is one of the favourites of the group to secure a medal in Paris.

The Russian-born Briton qualified alongside Davison and Welshwoman Eccles at the 2023 European Games last June.

Eccles won gold alongside Orie at the Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old missed out on a place at Tokyo 2020 after contracting coronavirus three times before the qualifying process was cut short by the pandemic.

The boxing squad go into the Games with big expectations after the Tokyo team returned home with six medals, including two golds from Galal Yafai and Lauren Price.

"The GB boxers have always been an important and integral part of Team GB," Team GB chef de mission Mark England said.

"The six selected today bring real talent, character and personality to the team and we’re all looking forward to seeing how they perform at the Games."

Team GB squad in full

Charley Davison – bantamweight (54kg)

Rosie Eccles – welterweight (66kg)

Chantelle Reid – middleweight (75kg)

Lewis Richardson – light-middleweight (71kg)

Pat Brown – heavyweight (92kg)

Delicious Orie – super-heavyweight (92kg+)

More boxing from the BBC