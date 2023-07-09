On a team full of stars, the Ducks have their underrated players too

As we prepare for the upcoming college football season, much of our conversations as Ducks fans revolve around the stars: Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, Troy Franklin, and more. We also discuss coaches plenty, as they are heavy on the recruiting trail, searching for players in the class of 2024.

Today, I looked at 10 of the most important players on the 2023 Oregon Ducks that we at Ducks Wire don’t talk about as much. These are players you likely are aware of, and some you’ll know well. Regardless of their skill level, I believe that every player on this list has had one aspect of their game underestimated or undervalued.

For some players, they were underrated in the recruiting process. For some they are undervalued by Ducks fans and college football fans alike, and sometimes perhaps by their own coaches. Regardless of the reason, all of these players deserve a little bit more of each conversation about Ducks football devoted to them.

Tez Johnson

The reason Tez Johnson is underrated is not because Duck fans don’t believe in him. It is because 247Sports doesn’t. Oregon fans saw exactly what Johnson was capable of in the 2023 Spring Game when he broke the longest play of the day that went for a touchdown, showcasing his quick cuts and break-neck speed down the Autzen sideline. In the transfer portal, however, 247Sports rated Johnson as a 3-star receiver and the 78th-best wideout in the portal.

While he has yet to play a game as Duck, Tez Johnson has quickly and quietly silenced anyone who could cast doubt on his talent. Heading into 2023, Johnson is expected to be the 3rd receiver in an Oregon receiving corps that is loaded with talent, demonstrating Dan Lanning and Will Stein’s faith in the young WR. Whether or not Johnson and the rest of the Oregon offense are able to translate his raw talent into on-field success will be seen in time, but at this point, a 3-star rating seems much too low for Tez Johnson.

It feels odd to say that the 14th-best recruit in Oregon Ducks’ history is underrated, but cornerback Dontae Manning is in a position to exceed expectations this year. Since his recruitment in the Class of 2020, Manning has not lived up to his potential. He hasn’t been disappointing; his performance has been fine in his two seasons with Oregon, but he has yet to break through to the level of stardom that many thought him capable of out of high school.

With Christian Gonzalez having moved on from college and to the NFL, there is a void at the No. 1 corner spot in the Oregon secondary. While there are many talented players in that group, Manning definitely is a candidate to fill that void, and he has expressed an interest in rising to the occasion. That may happen and it may not, but regardless, expectations for Manning are low after two lackluster years, and he just might surprise people with his talent in Season 3.

While most in the world of Ducks football recognize the talent level of Noah Whittington, it may be unclear to some just how good he is. In 2022, Whittington rushed for just under 800 yards on less than 140 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. For a second-string tailback, those numbers are impressive and they make the implication that Whittington would be the star of many offenses throughout the country, and could put up even better numbers if he weren’t splitting carries with Oregon’s other star runner, Bucky Irving.

With so many new receivers coming into the Oregon football program, it seems to me that Traeshon Holden hasn’t gotten enough credit. Headed into 2023, the conversation around the core wideouts has centered on Troy Franklin, Kris Hutson, and Tez Johnson. While I think those three receivers will be the top three wideouts for Bo Nix and offensive coordinator Will Stein this season, I think the potential impact of Holden is being underestimated.

Holden has experience making an impact while dealing with the problem of limited volume, which is something he’ll likely have to deal with again this year. At Alabama, Holden gathered 570 receiving yards over two years. That isn’t an impressive number until you consider that it was done on less than 50 receptions and with an average of 12.4 yards per catch. At Oregon, Holden will likely see an increase in targets, though probably not a large one, and hopefully, he should be able to unleash his talent that has been entrapped for his previous two seasons as a member of the Crimson Tide.

Brandon Dorlus

Brandon Dorlus is not an underrated player, but after an underwhelming 2022 statistically, Dorlus could be due for a monster year, and in turn, he could exceed the expectations of fans and coaches alike. Something that Dorlus has benefited from in the past is another elite pass rusher coming off his opposite edge so that the pass protection scheme can’t commit to one side or the other. Previously, Dorlus had the assistance of Kayvon Thibodeaux, but in 2022, there wasn’t an elite second edge rusher to take some of the heat off of Dorlus.

However, headed into 2023, that likely won’t be the case. In the offseason, the Ducks picked up the highly sought-after defensive end Jordan Burch, formerly of South Carolina. In 2023, I expect Dorlus and Burch to line up on opposite ends of the ball, which should lead to an increase in sack and tackle-for-loss numbers for both rushers, but especially Dorlus.

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Another one of the consistent Oregon storylines throughout the offseason is the downgrade the Ducks suffered across their offensive line. This point is true, after multiple starters from last season, moved on to the NFL, but something that hasn’t been discussed enough is the return of Jackson Power-Johnson.

Back in May, Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Jackson Powers-Johnson as the best-returning guard in college football. In 2023, Powers-Johnson will be the only returning starter on the Ducks’ offensive line, which makes his experience a valuable and underrated asset to the development of the younger O-lineman in the program.

Gary Bryant Jr.

At the end of the spring transfer window, all of the buzz in Ducks country was about Gary Bryant Jr. and his all-but-guaranteed transfer from the USC Trojans to the Oregon Ducks. However, much of the discourse around Bryant at that time and since has been about how Bryant was a good depth addition, which in my eyes, minimizes how talented of a receiver Bryant actually is.

As a Trojan, Bryant fell into a similar trap to the one Traeshon Holden fell victim to at Alabama where their talent was being wasted with them on the sidelines. When he was able to play, however, he showed flashes that suggest he could be a very impactful receiver, in the right system. While both Bryant and Holden shouldn’t expect to see a drastic increase in their targets, they both will move up the depth chart and will also have opportunities to advance in coming seasons when receivers like Troy Franklin move on from college football.

Ajani Cornelius

The most sought-after player in the transfer portal this offseason was OT Ajani Cornelius who ultimately chose the Ducks. In 2023, Cornelius will make his FBS debut after playing with the University of Rhode Island to start his college career.

Rated as a five-star transfer by 247Sports, Cornelius has come a long way from his high school recruitment period, when 247Sports didn’t even give him a ranking. While there are a lot of question marks across the Oregon offensive line heading into 2023, Cornelius could answer those questions early in the season. He has never played at the FBS level, but he has the talent, and in the past, he has demonstrated that Cornelius has the work ethic. Hopefully, he’ll be able to put it all together for Oregon this year and becomes an invaluable blindside blocker.

Ty Thompson

Of all the players on this list, Ty Thompson is the least likely to see the field on a consistent basis, but in the event that he does, he could surprise some Oregon fans and put on a good performance. Thompson is the highest-rated quarterback recruit in school history but since his recruitment, he has been beaten out for the starting job by two different signal-callers, which has stifled fans’ expectations of how Thompson’s level of talent quite a bit.

What gives me a reason to believe Thompson may not have maxed out on his potential as an NCAA quarterback was his performance in the spring game. After starting 1-for-8 (shout out to that shovel pass that was his one completion) Thompson totally turned his game around, and arguably outpassed Nix in the game. I’m not trying to pretend Thompson’s performance in the Spring Game means much, but it was encouraging to see him completing difficult passes and staying calm.

Jamal Hill

Since his start with the Ducks in 2019, Jamal Hill has been a solid and consistent defender for the Ducks. He has rarely exceeded expectations and rarely failed to reach them. But for the last four years, Hill has been playing safety, and in 2023, he will make the transition to interior linebacker. In the Spring, Hill spent time bulking up and getting ready for his new role.

Hill has expressed excitement about his new position, and it showed in the 2023 Spring game. He used his DB-caliber speed to catch ball carriers as well as his added size to bring them down with force and consistency. I am excited to see how things play out for Hill in 2023 and hope that his change in position allows him to exceed others’ expectations instead of just meeting them.

