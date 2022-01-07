Team Full of Prima Donnas? Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb And Amari Cooper’s Night Out at Mavericks Game Put Team’s Playoff Success In Jeopardy

Cowboys starting wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw were spotted sitting courtside on Wednesday night at the Mavericks versus Warriors NBA game without masks.

This comes two days after starting linebacker Micah Parsons was seen maskless at the Mavericks versus Nuggets game on Monday.

Parsons tested positive on Wednesday and has entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol. In addition to looking like knuckleheads, they could be fined. The worst case scenario is that they test positive for COVID-19, jeopardizing their chances of possibly being available for Sunday’s regular season finale. Every Cowboys fan’s worst nightmare is losing these guys for the team’s first-round playoff matchup next week.

Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Clayton Kershaw pulled up to Dirk's jersey retirement game pic.twitter.com/agZJyCBXsu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2022

Micah Parsons has this to say following his positive test. “I saddened by the news I feel like I let my team down and Dallas Cowboys nation! I’ll be back better than ever!! I’m only going to be more hungry! See you soon #lion”



I saddened by the news I feel like I let my team down and Dallas cowboys nation! I’ll be back better than ever!! I’m only going to be more hungry! See you soon #lion — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 5, 2022

Lamb And Cooper’s Actions Came Hours After Dak Pleaded With Team: Be Smart

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott pleaded with his teammates to make wise decisions following Wednesday’s practice.

“We’ve seen the numbers go up the past few weeks. We’ve got to be cautious, protecting yourself, trying to stay away from big crowds, limiting the people you’re around and doing all the things you can to control it.

No one can pinpoint or truly where you were picking it up, where people are getting it from right now. But we can do the best to control our surroundings.”

Cooper has already missed time during the season for COVID, causing turmoil within the organization and offering ammunition for pro-vaccine talking heads.

He’s not vaccinated on top of that.



The #Cowboys have placed star WR Amari Cooper on the COVID-19 list, knocking him out Sunday and putting his availability for Thursday in doubt as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2021

Looks like Dallas is lacking a true voice of leadership in the locker room, because the captain’s request was straight ignored. Are we dealing with a team full of prima donnas? Makes you wonder if some of Dallas’ inconsistencies this season stem from a lack of cohesion off the field and a false sense of superiority on it.

The Cowboys placed Parsons in COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday and on Thursday starting left tackle Tyron Smith and starting cornerback Anthony Brown were both added to the list.

Cowboys Don’t Need Any Extra Outside Noise

The Cowboys — a team that’s won three playoff games since 1996 — don’t need any extra noise hindering their goals of reaching a Super Bowl. The team lost starting wide receiver Michael Gallup for the season to a torn ACL on Sunday, so there’s no real wiggle room for the “Boys” as pertains to the availability of both Lamb and Cooper. Their actions showed a complete lack of accountability and maturity with the playoffs starting in a week.

Now the fan base is nervous and wondering if their two outside playmakers will test positive

To find out more about how the Dallas Cowboys organization is managing the growing number of COVID cases as the NFL playoffs approach, click here.

