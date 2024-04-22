Team in new football league plans to call Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new sports team may be heading to Huntsville.

The Alabama Beavers, part of the International Football Alliance (IFA), teased Monday on social media that they could be coming to the Rocket City.

The IFA will kick off in 2025. The league features teams in both the United States and Mexico with franchises planned in Las Vegas, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Chihuahua, Cancun, Guadalajara and Portland.

The Alabama Beavers shared photos of Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on social media, but did not share any information beyond the statement: “Huntsville, Alabama is where home is.”

On its website, the IFA said its mission is to bridge the gap in international professional football by delivering high-level football to locations in both the U.S. and Mexico.

New 19 has reached out to the City of Huntsville for confirmation of the new franchise but has yet to hear back.

