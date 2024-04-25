Team Focus hosting ‘An Evening with Kalen DeBoer’ in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer is coming to Mobile next month.

DeBoer will be the keynote speaker at Team Focus’ annual fundraising event on Thursday, May 2, at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel.

BANQUET LOCATION:

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction, and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Team Focus founder Mike Gottfried will also speak at the event and introduce DeBoer at the event.

The event is Team Focus’ sole fundraiser.

Those looking to attend can sponsor the event, reserve a table of 10 or purchase an individual ticket.

A sponsorship costs $7,500 and includes a table for 10 with prime seating, a private meet and greet with DeBoer, a photo opportunity with DeBoer, a University of Alabama football signed by DeBoer, a program ad and event signage.

A reserved table of 10 costs $1,250, and individual tickets are $125.

Team Focus encouraged people interested in the event to register early to reserve their spot.

For more information contact the Team Focus Office at 251-635-1515 or go to their website.

“Team Focus is rooted in utilizing leadership skills, Christian values, guidance and continual relationships to reach young men aged 10-18 that lack a father figure in their lives,” a Team Focus release said.

